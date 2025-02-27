Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in their final game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. With both teams already eliminated from the tournament after losses to India and New Zealand, this match presents a last chance to salvage some pride. While their campaign didn’t go as planned, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be eager to give their fans something to cheer about before bowing out.
2:10 PM: The coin toss for the match has been delayed due to wet outfield at the moment 2:40 PM: The rain has returned to the Rawalpindi Stadium as a further delay is expected on the day.
The winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will finish with four points from two games and will all but confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament.
Global broadcast guide for Pakistan versus Bangladesh Champions Trophy match in Lahore
Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various online streaming platforms and TV broadcasters.
Here’s a detailed country-wise guide on where to watch the matches live: