Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in their final game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. With both teams already eliminated from the tournament after losses to India and New Zealand, this match presents a last chance to salvage some pride. While their campaign didn’t go as planned, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be eager to give their fans something to cheer about before bowing out.

The winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will finish with four points from two games and will all but confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament.

Global broadcast guide for Pakistan versus Bangladesh Champions Trophy match in Lahore

Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various online streaming platforms and TV broadcasters.

Here’s a detailed country-wise guide on where to watch the matches live:

India

Online streaming: JioHotstar

TV broadcast: JioStar (Star & Network 18)

Pakistan

Online streaming: Myco, Tamasha app

TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports

United Arab Emirates (UAE) & MENA

Online streaming: STARZPLAY

TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2

United Kingdom

Online streaming: Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app

TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action

United States & Canada

Online streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app

TV broadcast: Willow TV

Caribbean

Online streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app

TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Australia

Online streaming: Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)

TV broadcast: Prime Video

New Zealand

Online streaming: NOW, Sky Go apps

TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa

Online streaming: SuperSport app

TV broadcast: SuperSport

Bangladesh

Online streaming: Toffee app

TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports

Afghanistan

Online streaming: No official streaming option

TV broadcast: ATN

Sri Lanka

Online streaming: Sirasa

TV broadcast: Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear

All details regarding Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Thursday, February 27.

What is the venue for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27.

What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 27?

The toss for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 pm IST.

When will the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 27?

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on their app and website.