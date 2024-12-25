Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

South Africa's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details
Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan. The Proteas will continue their group-stage journey with a match against England in Karachi on March 1, 2024. On February 25, 2024, they will face Australia in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. 
 
All matches in the tournament will be played in the 50-over format, ensuring a fast-paced and competitive competition. South Africa's performance in the group stages will be crucial for their qualification to the semi-finals. Should they progress, they will compete in Semi-final 1 in Dubai on March 4, 2024, or Semi-final 2 in Lahore on March 5, 2024.  
 
The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10, ensuring a fair opportunity for teams to complete any unfinished business. 
Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
25 Feb Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST
1 Mar South Africa v England,  National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 
 

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will South Africa play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.
First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

