Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan. The Proteas will continue their group-stage journey with a match against England in Karachi on March 1, 2024. On February 25, 2024, they will face Australia in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

All matches in the tournament will be played in the 50-over format, ensuring a fast-paced and competitive competition. South Africa's performance in the group stages will be crucial for their qualification to the semi-finals. Should they progress, they will compete in Semi-final 1 in Dubai on March 4, 2024, or Semi-final 2 in Lahore on March 5, 2024.

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 25 Feb Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST 1 Mar South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10, ensuring a fair opportunity for teams to complete any unfinished business.

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

When will South Africa play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.