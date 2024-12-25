Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan. The Proteas will continue their group-stage journey with a match against England in Karachi on March 1, 2024. On February 25, 2024, they will face Australia in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
All matches in the tournament will be played in the 50-over format, ensuring a fast-paced and competitive competition. South Africa's performance in the group stages will be crucial for their qualification to the semi-finals. Should they progress, they will compete in Semi-final 1 in Dubai on March 4, 2024, or Semi-final 2 in Lahore on March 5, 2024.