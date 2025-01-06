ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Last date for India to announce the squad

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to make its comeback after an eight-year hiatus, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The tournament will feature eight teams and a total of 15 matches. Although Pakistan is hosting the event, India will play their matches in Dubai, as the Indian government has denied clearance for the team to travel to Pakistan. However, with only 44 days remaining until the tournament, seven of the eight participating teams are yet to announce their squads. When can fans expect these teams, including India, to release their squad lists? Here’s what the ICC has revealed.

Deadline for squad announcement

The ICC has instructed all participating teams to submit their provisional squad lists by Sunday, January 12. Teams will be allowed to make changes to their squads until Thursday, February 13. The ICC has also clarified that it is up to individual teams whether to publicly announce their provisional squads, as the governing body will officially release all squad lists on February 13.

India’s squad announcement timeline

Fans can expect India to announce their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside the squad for the white-ball series against England, which begins on Wednesday, January 22. The selectors are likely to include a similar squad for both events to ensure players get adequate white-ball game time before the Champions Trophy.

The availability of pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be the biggest question facing the BCCI selection committee. Bumrah experienced back spasms during the second innings of the Sydney Test against Australia, leaving his inclusion in doubt.

