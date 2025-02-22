Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill

India are set to re-ignite the cricketing rivalry against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 in what promises to be an exciting encounter in Dubai. Ahead of the thrilling encounter, Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill spoke to the media in the pre-match press conference and spoke about the match.When asked about how his role as vice-captain of the team has changed his approach as a player, Shubman said "Vice-captaincy hasn’t changed anything. Whenever I am batting, I am playing as a batter. India vs Pakistan doesn’t change anything. We play to win every match."Shubman was also asked about the anticipation ahead of the India-Pakistan match to which he said that he knows the importance of the big clash but doesn't want to give it that much of an importance as he would be giving to a Champions Trophy final in the future."India vs Pakistan is a big match but the final is always the biggest match of any tournament" Shubman said.Scoring his maiden century in an ICC event, Shubman regarded the knock as one of the most satisfying knocks of his career so far. His 101* against Bangladesh helped the team get an opening win in the tournament."One of my most satisfying hundreds (in Bangladesh game). There was pressure in that game but we ensured to not lose wickets because target wasn’t big" Gill added.