Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs ENG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

An out-of-form England and an injury-plagued Australia will look to shake off their recent struggles and kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign with a crucial win when they face off in an evenly poised Group B showdown at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Both sides have endured a rough patch in the ODI format. Reigning world champions Australia have been far from their dominant best, suffering series defeats against Sri Lanka (0-2) and Pakistan (1-2) in their last two outings.

England, under Brendon McCullum’s aggressive philosophy, are also searching for a turnaround. Since their disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign, they have failed to win an ODI series, with their most recent outing ending in a humbling 0-3 whitewash against India.

Coming to team dynamics, in a surprise move, England announced their Playing 11 two days before the scheduled start of the match. Meanwhile, Australia will certainly miss the pace-trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. But it is also an opportunity for youngsters to step up and show their prowess in international cricket.

Champions Trophy: Australia vs England Playing 11 prediction

England Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Australia vs England head-to-head in ODIs

Matches Played: 160

England Wins: 65

Australia Wins: 90

No Results: 3

Tied: 2

Squads of both the teams

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs England Playing 11, AUS vs ENG live streaming and telecast

When will Australia vs England match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AUS vs ENG match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 22, 2025.

What is the venue of the AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy match?

Australia vs England match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

At what time Australia vs England live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AUS vs ENG live toss will take place at 2 PM IST (1:30 PM Pakistan time)

What is the live match timing of Australia vs England match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In Champions Trophy, AUS vs ENG match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan time).

Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast AUS vs ENG match in India with English commentary while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs England match?

JioHotstar will live stream AUS vs ENG match during the Champions Trophy 2025.