Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Check Australia vs England full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 The reigning world champions Australia find themselves in unfamiliar territory—wounded, depleted, and staring at an uncertain Champions Trophy 2025 campaign when they take on Ashes rivals England at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore today. Five key players from their initial squad are missing, forcing Australia to regroup under stand-in skipper Steve Smith as they prepare for what could be their toughest Champions Trophy challenge yet.

A pace attack in tatters

Australia’s famed fast-bowling trio—Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc—will all be absent, leaving a gaping hole in their bowling arsenal. Known for their lethal combination of pace, bounce, and swing, the trio has been instrumental in Australia’s dominance on the world stage. Now, without them, the Aussies must rely on an untested attack to take on their biggest rivals.

The setbacks don’t end there. All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green have been sidelined with injuries, while Marcus Stoinis shocked everyone by announcing his sudden retirement from the format. These blows have left Australia scrambling for replacements, forcing them to bank on fresh faces to carry the burden of experience.

AUS vs ENG: Pitch report of Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore This is the first match in the Champions Trophy when Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium will host a match. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to live up to its reputation for high-scoring encounters as Australia and England prepare for their Champions Trophy clash. The venue, known for its batting-friendly pitches, recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both producing scores exceeding 300. In the first game, New Zealand posted 330 for 6 to defeat Pakistan, while in the second, they successfully chased down 305 with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Given the trend, another run-fest is on the cards. Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than during the tri-series, thanks to recent rain. However, the showers disrupted England’s preparations on Thursday. Despite the weather shift, dew is unlikely to play a role, as it rarely affects matches at this time of year. With a flat pitch and favourable batting conditions, teams will likely aim for big totals, making bowling strategies crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.

Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs Average first innings score 253 Matches won after batting first 35 Matches won by chasing team 32

Key stats at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015 Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009 Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997 Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka — Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings — — Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches — — Highest totals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26 May 2015 Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25 Jun 2008 Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31 Mar 2022 Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31 Mar 2022 Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26 May 2015 Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 3 Sep 2023 New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 8 Feb 2025 England 327/4 50 6.54 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 10 Dec 2005 Pakistan 322/5 50 6.44 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 8 Apr 2008 Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 10 Nov 1998 Pakistan 315/8 50 6.3 1 v Australia Lahore lost 10 Nov 1998 Australia 313/7 50 6.26 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 29 Mar 2022 South Africa 311/9 50 6.22 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 6 Nov 1997 Sri Lanka 309/5 50 6.18 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24 Jan 2009 New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 2 v South Africa Lahore won 10 Feb 2025 Pakistan 308/8 50 6.16 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 13 Apr 2008 South Africa 304/6 50 6.08 1 v New Zealand Lahore lost 10 Feb 2025 Bangladesh 300/8 50 6 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 24 Jun 2008 South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 2 v West Indies Lahore won 3 Nov 1997 Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 14 Oct 2004 Pakistan 296/9 50 5.92 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore n/r 31 May 2015 India 294/5 45 6.53 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 21 Mar 2004 South Africa 294/5 50 5.88 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 18 Oct 2007 West Indies 293/8 50 5.86 1 v South Africa Lahore lost 3 Nov 1997 Pakistan 293/9 50 5.86 1 v India Lahore lost 21 Mar 2004 India 293/7 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24 Mar 2004 Sri Lanka 293/6 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 14 Oct 2004 India 292/5 47.4 6.12 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 13 Feb 2006 Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 2 v New Zealand Lahore won 29 Nov 2003 New Zealand 291/5 50 5.82 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 29 Nov 2003 Sri Lanka 291/8 50 5.82 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 5 Sep 2023 Sri Lanka 290/9 50 5.8 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 26 Jun 2008 Afghanistan 289 37.4 7.67 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 5 Sep 2023 Pakistan 288/8 50 5.76 1 v India Lahore lost 13 Feb 2006 Sri Lanka 287/7 50 5.74 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 16 Oct 2004 Pakistan 285 46.5 6.08 2 v England Lahore lost 10 Dec 2005 Bangladesh 285/7 50 5.7 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 13 Apr 2008 Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 5 Nov 1997 Pakistan 281/5 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 6 Mar 1996 Pakistan 281/6 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 1 Dec 2003 Pakistan 280 49.4 5.63 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 5 Nov 1997 Pakistan 278/5 50 5.56 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 27 Apr 2002 Pakistan 277/6 50 5.54 1 v South Africa Lahore won 3 Oct 2003 South Africa 271 48 5.64 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 2 Nov 1997 Steve Smith’s test of leadership

With Marsh out, Steve Smith is set to bat at No. 3—a position where he has thrived in the past. But this time, the stakes are higher. The 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy winners now lean heavily on their seasoned batter to anchor the innings in a squad that is still finding its feet. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: What will be Australia's playing 11 today? With Marsh out, Steve Smith is set to bat at No. 3—a position where he has thrived in the past. But this time, the stakes are higher. The 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy winners now lean heavily on their seasoned batter to anchor the innings in a squad that is still finding its feet.

Travis Head: The X-factor

If Australia are to make a serious impact, Travis Head will need to set the stage alight. The explosive opener boasts a formidable record at this venue, with scores of 101 and 89 in Australia’s 2022 series here. His fearless strokeplay has often proven the difference in high-pressure encounters, and his career-best 154 not out against England at Trent Bridge last year stands as a reminder of his destructive potential.

England’s counter-strategy: Pace and precision

England, aware of the vulnerabilities in Australia’s depleted squad, have named a high-velocity pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Brydon Carse. Their express pace will test Australia’s middle order, while Adil Rashid’s spin provides another layer of control.