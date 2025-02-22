Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

AUS vs ENG: Pitch report of Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore
This is the first match in the Champions Trophy when Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium will host a match.
Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to live up to its reputation for high-scoring encounters as Australia and England prepare for their Champions Trophy clash. The venue, known for its batting-friendly pitches, recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both producing scores exceeding 300.
In the first game, New Zealand posted 330 for 6 to defeat Pakistan, while in the second, they successfully chased down 305 with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Given the trend, another run-fest is on the cards.
Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than during the tri-series, thanks to recent rain. However, the showers disrupted England’s preparations on Thursday. Despite the weather shift, dew is unlikely to play a role, as it rarely affects matches at this time of year.
With a flat pitch and favourable batting conditions, teams will likely aim for big totals, making bowling strategies crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
|Average first innings score
|253
|Matches won after batting first
|35
|Matches won by chasing team
|32
|Key stats at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
|Record
|Player/Team
|Performance
|Opponent
|Year
|Highest team score
|Pakistan
|375/3
|Zimbabwe
|2015
|Lowest team score
|Pakistan
|75 all out
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|Highest individual score
|Ijaz Ahmed
|139* (84)
|India
|1997
|Best bowling figures
|Lance Klusner
|6/49
|Sri Lanka
|—
|Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Shoaib Malik
|1030 runs in 22 innings
|—
|—
|Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Wasim Akram
|23 wickets in 17 matches
|—
|—
|Highest totals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Pakistan
|375/3
|50
|7.5
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|won
|26 May 2015
|Sri Lanka
|357/9
|50
|7.14
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|25 Jun 2008
|Pakistan
|349/4
|49
|7.12
|2
|v Australia
|Lahore
|won
|31 Mar 2022
|Australia
|348/8
|50
|6.96
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|31 Mar 2022
|Zimbabwe
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|26 May 2015
|Bangladesh
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|3 Sep 2023
|New Zealand
|330/6
|50
|6.6
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|8 Feb 2025
|England
|327/4
|50
|6.54
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10 Dec 2005
|Pakistan
|322/5
|50
|6.44
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|8 Apr 2008
|Australia
|316/4
|48.5
|6.47
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10 Nov 1998
|Pakistan
|315/8
|50
|6.3
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Nov 1998
|Australia
|313/7
|50
|6.26
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|29 Mar 2022
|South Africa
|311/9
|50
|6.22
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|6 Nov 1997
|Sri Lanka
|309/5
|50
|6.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24 Jan 2009
|New Zealand
|308/4
|48.4
|6.32
|2
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|10 Feb 2025
|Pakistan
|308/8
|50
|6.16
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|13 Apr 2008
|South Africa
|304/6
|50
|6.08
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Feb 2025
|Bangladesh
|300/8
|50
|6
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|24 Jun 2008
|South Africa
|297/5
|48.1
|6.16
|2
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|won
|3 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|297/4
|48.5
|6.08
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|14 Oct 2004
|Pakistan
|296/9
|50
|5.92
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|n/r
|31 May 2015
|India
|294/5
|45
|6.53
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|21 Mar 2004
|South Africa
|294/5
|50
|5.88
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|18 Oct 2007
|West Indies
|293/8
|50
|5.86
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|lost
|3 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|293/9
|50
|5.86
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|21 Mar 2004
|India
|293/7
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24 Mar 2004
|Sri Lanka
|293/6
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|14 Oct 2004
|India
|292/5
|47.4
|6.12
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|13 Feb 2006
|Pakistan
|292/7
|48
|6.08
|2
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|29 Nov 2003
|New Zealand
|291/5
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|29 Nov 2003
|Sri Lanka
|291/8
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|5 Sep 2023
|Sri Lanka
|290/9
|50
|5.8
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|26 Jun 2008
|Afghanistan
|289
|37.4
|7.67
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|5 Sep 2023
|Pakistan
|288/8
|50
|5.76
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|13 Feb 2006
|Sri Lanka
|287/7
|50
|5.74
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|16 Oct 2004
|Pakistan
|285
|46.5
|6.08
|2
|v England
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Dec 2005
|Bangladesh
|285/7
|50
|5.7
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|13 Apr 2008
|Sri Lanka
|281/2
|40
|7.02
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|5 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|281/5
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|6 Mar 1996
|Pakistan
|281/6
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|1 Dec 2003
|Pakistan
|280
|49.4
|5.63
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|5 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|278/5
|50
|5.56
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|27 Apr 2002
|Pakistan
|277/6
|50
|5.54
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|3 Oct 2003
|South Africa
|271
|48
|5.64
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|2 Nov 1997