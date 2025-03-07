Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Matt Henry doubtful for final against India

Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Matt Henry doubtful for final against India

The 33-year-old injured himself when he landed on his shoulder during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

Matt Henry
Matt Henry
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been rendered doubtful for the Champions Trophy final against India owing to a shoulder niggle but coach Gary Stead is hopeful that the in-form bowler will recover in time for the clash on Sunday.

Henry leads the tournament's top wicket-takers' list with 10 scalps, including a 5/42 against India in their group match.

The 33-year-old injured himself when he landed on his shoulder during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

"Matt obviously landed on his shoulder and it was pretty uncomfortable. I guess the positive thing from our perspective is that he got back out there to bowl. We've had some scans done on him," Stead told reporters here on Friday.

The coach was hopeful that Henry would be ready in time for the final.

"We're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match, so still a little bit unknown at this stage.

Also Read

GG vs DC LIVE SCORE, WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals set 178-run target for Gujarat Giants

Premium

Ad rates surge 40% for Champions Trophy final after India's qualification

JioStar breaks records with India vs Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: How will NZ tackle the mystery of Varun Chakaravarthy?

Cleric says Mohammed Shami 'committed sin' by not fasting during Ramzan

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder, but yeah, hopefully he will be okay," he noted.

New Zealand lost only one match during the preliminary engagements, against India. Henry's figures in that game are the best of the tournament so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axar Patel: From journeyman to India's Man Friday in white-ball formats

IND vs NZ Final: Will need to adapt on unknown Dubai pitch, says Ravindra

India have real clarity on how they want to operate in Dubai: Williamson

IND vs NZ final: Love for batting keeps everything else in place - Kohli

IND-NZ final: We've challenged India before, eager to do it again - Santner

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story