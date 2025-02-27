Champions Trophy, PAK vs BAN: Check Pakistan, Bangladesh playing 11 today

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium When Pakistan started their journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as hosts and defending champions on February 19, the last thing they would have expected was a group-stage exit. But six days later, they lost their first two games against New Zealand and India, similar to Bangladesh, as these two teams are now the only sides to be knocked out of the tournament. However, Pakistan and Bangladesh will both have the chance to end their campaign with pride as they face each other in the penultimate Group A match in Rawalpindi on Thursday. So before they start, let’s take a look at how the two sides might shape their playing 11 for their final match in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan’s playing 11 prediction vs Bangladesh for Champions Trophy 2025

Haris on the bench

As of now, defending champions Pakistan are expected to field an unchanged playing 11 for their dead-rubber match against Bangladesh. However, Mohammad Rizwan might opt for one change by bringing in Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Haris Rauf, who has failed to take wickets and has leaked runs in bulk in the first two games. They might also reduce one bowler and add another batter to utilise the batting-friendly wicket in Lahore.

Pakistan’s predicted playing 11:

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh’s playing 11 prediction vs Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Sarkar back at the top

Bangladesh’s top order has failed to impress so far in the tournament, but their overly defensive approach at the top has been under extra scrutiny after posting two back-to-back subpar totals while batting first. They might decide to bring Soumya Sarkar back into the side for the final game in place of Mahmudullah, who played the last match but was unimpressive with both bat and ball. Shanto coming in at number three seems like a better option for the team, as despite his 77-run innings, he played way too many dot balls at the top, which put the batters coming in later under extra pressure.

Bangladesh’s predicted playing 11:

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.