Champions Trophy: Rickelton ready to prove himself as three-format player

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is set to return with high stakes as top teams battle for supremacy in Pakistan. With the tournament’s rich history and intense competition, every player will be eager to make an impact. For South Africa, Ryan Rickelton sees this as his moment to prove himself as a three-format player. After a dominant 259 against Pakistan in Tests and a stellar SA20 campaign, he now looks to shine in ODIs. With Quinton de Kock’s retirement opening a spot, Rickelton aims to seize his opportunity and solidify his place in the Proteas’ line-up. Proving his versatility across formats

Rickelton has enjoyed a stellar start to 2025, beginning with a remarkable 259 against Pakistan in a Test at Newlands. He then carried that momentum into the SA20, helping MI Cape Town clinch the title. Now, he looks forward to proving his worth in ODIs as South Africa prepares for a highly competitive Champions Trophy.

The challenge of being a three-format player Rickelton admitted that excelling across all formats has become increasingly difficult, but he believes success lies in maintaining a consistent approach. He pointed out that players like Travis Head and Rohit Sharma thrive in all three formats because they stick to a similar playing style, particularly in white-ball cricket.

The left-hander credited former South African legend Hashim Amla for helping him refine his technique. Amla, he revealed, had often reminded him not to focus too much on the leg side and to develop a more balanced off-side game. The Proteas great encouraged him to play cover drives more often and frequently pointed out small technical adjustments during net sessions.

Return to Pakistan and competition for the opening slot

Rickelton, who first toured Pakistan in 2021 with the Proteas, is eager to make his mark in ODIs. With Quinton de Kock’s retirement, a vacancy has opened at the top of the order, and he now finds himself competing with Tony de Zorzi for the role of Temba Bavuma’s opening partner.

He acknowledged that breaking into the South African ODI squad had been a challenge in recent years, given the experience within the team. However, he expressed hope that de Kock’s absence would present him with an opportunity to play regularly. He also emphasised that the squad, which has played together for a long time, would be full of confidence heading into the tournament.

Excitement for the World Test Championship Final Beyond the Champions Trophy, South Africa has another significant challenge ahead—the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s. Rickelton acknowledged that facing Australia at Lord’s in a one-off final was an opportunity no South African cricketer would have imagined growing up.

He expressed his excitement, adding that many of his family and friends would be in London for the occasion. Given the passionate fanbases of both South Africa and Australia, he anticipated a thrilling contest with strong support for both teams.

Having been a multi-sport athlete in his youth—excelling in rugby, squash, and even breaking a Gauteng weightlifting record—Rickelton is now focused on making an impact on cricket’s biggest stages.

Confident in ODI transition Despite limited experience in ODIs, Rickelton remains optimistic about making a smooth transition. With an impressive List A average of over 46 and six centuries to his name, he is confident that he can adapt to the format.

He explained that growing up in South Africa had given him plenty of exposure to 50-over cricket, which would make the transition easier. However, he acknowledged that conditions in Pakistan could pose a challenge, particularly with the ball swinging under lights and the pitches playing differently from those in South Africa.

With a packed schedule ahead, Rickelton is ready to seize his opportunities, beginning with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.