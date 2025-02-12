India's Champions Trophy squad: Rana replaces Bumrah, Varun in for Jaiswal

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been officially ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, dealing a major blow to the team’s campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Tuesday, putting an end to weeks of speculation regarding his availability.

Bumrah, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, sustained a stress-related lower back issue while bowling in the final Test against Australia in Sydney. He was forced to withdraw after delivering just 10 overs in the first innings.

Harshit Rana steps in as Bumrah’s replacement

In a high-stakes selection decision, the senior men’s team committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement. The Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19 in Pakistan, will see India kick off their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 under a hybrid model agreement.

Adding another layer to the reshuffle, the selectors have opted for mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who replaces batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, initially included in the provisional squad.

Medical concerns force selectors' hand

Bumrah’s latest setback has reignited concerns over his long-term fitness. Despite undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of strength and conditioning trainer Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, doubts remained over his ability to withstand the demands of a high-pressure tournament.

"NCA head Nitin Patel's report indicated that while Bumrah's scans appeared normal, it was unclear whether he would be match-fit in time," a top BCCI source told to news agency Press Trust of India. The medical team's reluctance to give a green light left the selectors with little choice but to look for an alternative.

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI Selection committee opts for caution over risk

With the burden of history weighing on them, the selectors—led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar—decided against taking a half-fit Bumrah into the tournament. The risk of a breakdown on the field, as seen in 2022, was deemed too high.

"Had he broken down mid-tournament, it would have been a huge embarrassment," the official said, recalling how the NCA miscalculated Bumrah’s fitness before the T20 World Cup in 2022, which led to a year-long injury layoff.

Gambhir's influence on selections

The selection meeting in Ahmedabad—attended by Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma—led to two key inclusions in the squad: Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Both players are closely associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise Gambhir is linked with.

Chakaravarthy, who earned his ODI debut in Cuttack based on his stellar T20 performances, has been a personal favourite of Gambhir. Meanwhile, Jaiswal, who was unlikely to break into the playing XI ahead of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, has been moved to the non-traveling reserves alongside Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj.