Pakistan selectors confident about Rauf playing in Champions Trophy opener

The Pakistani selectors are confident that fast bowler Haris Rauf will be fit in time for the February 19 Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand even though he was ruled out of the three-nation ODI tournament on Tuesday.

Haris, who sustained a muscle injury while bowling against New Zealand in the tri-series opener, is said to have been advised rest and skip the remaining matches of the three-nation event.

"This has been done so that he has ample time to be ready for the Champions Trophy," an official close to the team said.

He said that Haris was with the national side and was being well taken care of by the physio, strength and conditioning coach and team doctor.

After Haris underwent a MRI and X-ray scans, the PCB released a statement confirming the injury.

"The injury is not serious, and Haris Rauf is expected to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins in Karachi on February 19," the statement said.

"However, as part of his rehabilitation and as a precautionary measure, Rauf will not be available for selection in Pakistan's next match against South Africa on February 12," the statement added.