Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Will Shami fill Bumrah's shoes for India in 2025 Champions Trophy?

Will Shami fill Bumrah's shoes for India in 2025 Champions Trophy?

Indian fans expects Shami to fire from the very first ball as India opens its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Mohammed Shami’s right hand holds more sorcery than a magician’s wand. A subtle flick of his wrist can deceive even the most seasoned batters. But as the ICC Champions Trophy looms, the burning question remains—can Shami summon his magic once more and guide India to glory after a 12-year wait?
 
The Burden of Expectation
 
With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to injury, the hopes of a billion fans rest squarely on Shami’s shoulders. They expect him to fire from the very first ball as India opens its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.
 
But doubts linger. The 34-year-old is making his return from injury, and while he has played a few games across formats, stepping onto the grand stage of an ICC event is an entirely different battle. 
 

Fighting Without His Trusted Ally
 
For years, Shami has thrived in Bumrah’s company. The duo, a formidable force, has terrorised opposition batting line-ups. But now, Shami must partner the young and promising Arshdeep Singh—talented, yes, but not yet in the same league as Bumrah.
 
So, can Shami shoulder the weight of the attack alone?
 
Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji sees no reason to doubt him.
 
"Actually, he had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah’s arrival, it was Shami who carried India’s attack all through," Balaji, now a reputed pace bowling coach, told PTI. 

India Champions Trophy 2025 matches timetable

Champions Trophy 2025 India matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
20 Feb Bangladesh v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
23 Feb Pakistan v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
2 Mar New Zealand v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST

 

 
Striking with the New Ball: A Must for India
 
With Bumrah absent, India will rely on Shami to make those crucial early breakthroughs. Balaji emphasised the importance of this role.
 
"If India has to do well, then Shami has to come good with the new ball. The kind of impact he can make in his first six overs will be crucial for India.
 
"With the old ball, it's a defensive game now. But if he can strike early, it will give India a huge boost," he added.
 
"With the old ball, it’s a defensive game now. But if he can strike early, it will give India a huge boost," he added.
 
But for Shami to do that, he must rediscover his rhythm—the heartbeat of his bowling.
 
Can Shami Find His Rhythm Again?
 
Shami’s bowling is all about rhythm, about finding that perfect stride before unleashing a thunderbolt. But returning from an ankle injury, has he lost that edge?
 
Balaji does not believe so.
 
"Since that (ankle) injury, there was a little bit of slowness, maybe. It’s natural. But there’s nothing you can do about it—it’s part of any sportsperson’s career.
 
"He has the experience to get over it, and he will do it as he bowls more. It’s just about accepting the (physical) condition and continuing his best practices," he explained.
 
The Leader of the Pack
 
Beyond just taking wickets, Shami’s responsibilities extend to mentoring India’s young pacers. With Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana alongside him, Shami must lead by example.
 
"Shami is the leader of the pack right now. I mean, he has been the leader for a long time.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
"If you see what Shami has done in 12 years of cricket, especially in Test cricket, it has been humongous. Now, if he starts striking with the new ball, the confidence it gives to other bowlers will be huge," Balaji said.
 
Dubai: A Happy Hunting Ground?
 
Shami’s challenge may be eased slightly by the venue itself. Dubai has traditionally offered pacers some assistance, and Shami’s ability to attack the stumps could prove invaluable.
 
"He keeps attacking the stumps, a quality that is very critical in a place like Dubai, where batsmen may get a little bit more assistance," Balaji noted.
 
The Secret Behind His Success
 
What makes Shami so deadly with the new ball?
 
"Shami has one of the best wrist positions in the game, which helps him generate movement.
 
"In Dubai, conditions will be similar to India, so he just needs to stick to his methods," Balaji explained.
 
And what are those methods?
 
"What Shami does is hit the seam and move the ball off the deck. That's dangerous because batsmen cannot easily guess which way the ball will swing.
 
"It also brings into play LBWs and clean bowled dismissals. The away movement keeps the slip cordon in business too," Balaji elaborated.
 
"It also brings into play LBWs and clean bowled dismissals. The away movement keeps the slip cordon in business too," Balaji elaborated.
 
"He also bowls closer to the stumps, allowing him to exploit subtle angles. So, he will always be among the wickets."
 
One Last Shot at Glory?
 
For all his achievements, Shami has never won a global ICC trophy. For any cricketer, that is the ultimate badge of honour. At 34, time is no longer on his side. This could be his last chance.
 
And that might just be the extra push he needs.
 
As he steams in under the scorching Dubai sun, wrist snapping at the final moment, batters might only realise what hit them when they look back at their shattered stumps.
 
The magician’s greatest trick may still be yet to come.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy Mohammed Shami India vs Bangladesh India cricket team

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

