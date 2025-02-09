Corbin Bosch replaces Anrich Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming South Africa has announced the inclusion of relatively new face Corbin Bosch as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin later this month. Nortje, who has been a vital part of South Africa’s fast bowling attack, was ruled out of the prestigious ICC event due to a recurring back injury that had sidelined him earlier.

Multiple additions to the squad for SA Bosch, 30, made his international debut in December last year. He has played only one ODI, where he impressed with both the bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace. Despite his limited exposure at the international level, Bosch's recent form has earned him the spot in the squad.

Alongside Bosch, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been added to the squad as a traveling reserve, and they will join the South African team for the remainder of their ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Additionally, batter Tony de Zorzi will also travel with the squad.

Nortje, 31, had already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy by Cricket South Africa (CSA) last month, confirming he would not recover in time for the tournament. This setback follows his absence from the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India due to a stress fracture in his back.

Nortje’s absence is a significant blow to South Africa, as his pace, bounce, and variations have been crucial to their white-ball success. With 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is, his influence on the team has been undeniable. His last ODI appearance was 15 months ago against Australia in Bloemfontein.