Champions Trophy 2025 teams, format, venues, live streaming and key stats

The 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, with host nation Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi. The final will take place on March 9.

It has been quite a while since the last Champions Trophy was held. The previous edition took place in 2017 in England and Wales, where Pakistan triumphed over India in the final. Many cricket fans have eagerly awaited its return, given the tournament's prestigious history.

Check all latest updates of Champions Trophy 2025 here The Champions Trophy, which began in 1998, was originally played every two years until 2009. However, following 2009, the event shifted to a four-year cycle. India was initially scheduled to host the 2021 edition, but the tournament was replaced by the T20 World Cup, which was eventually held in the UAE.

The Hybrid Model and Venue Changes

One of the main reasons for the long delay between tournaments has been the uncertainty surrounding the location. India had declined to travel to Pakistan for the event due to security concerns, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a hybrid model. This meant India's matches would be hosted in Dubai, while the rest of the tournament would be played in Pakistan.

Champions Trophy 2025 venues

The Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan will be held across three cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore are currently undergoing significant renovations in preparation for the tournament. These venues will be tested during the pre-tournament tri-series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, which will help assess the readiness of the stadiums.

Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will kick off the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy with a special event in Lahore on February 16. However, due to logistical constraints, there will be no captains' meet or press conference. This announcement also puts an end to speculation regarding India’s captain Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan for the event.

Champions Trophy 2025 teams

The tournament will feature eight teams, the same number as the 2017 edition. However, Afghanistan has qualified ahead of Sri Lanka this time. The teams are split into two groups:

Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

How teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025?

As the host nation, Pakistan automatically qualified for the tournament. The remaining seven teams earned their spots based on their standings in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who finished ninth and tenth, were not able to qualify.

Champions Trophy 2025 tournament format

In the round-robin group stage, each team will face the other teams in its group once. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the semi-finals. The semi-final matchups will see A1 play B2 and B1 play A2.

- If India qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be held in Dubai on March 4, regardless of their position in the points table.

- If Pakistan qualifies, their semi-final will take place in Lahore on March 5.

- The final will be played on March 9 in Lahore. However, if India reaches the final, the match will be moved to Dubai.

India to clash with rivals Pakistan in blockbuster tie

Age-old rivals India and Pakistan are placed in the same group and will meet on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai at the Champions Trophy 2025. Unlike in the World Cups, where India holds a dominant 15-1 head-to-head record, the Champions Trophy has seen much closer encounters, with Pakistan holding a 3-2 advantage.

Key updates from teams in Champions Trophy 2025

Australia: The reigning ODI World Cup champions are facing significant setbacks with captain Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh all ruled out due to injuries. Additionally, Marcus Stoinis has retired. Australia has until February 12 to update their squad with replacements.

South Africa: The Proteas will be missing key players Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee due to injuries.

Afghanistan: The team has been bolstered by the return of a fit Ibrahim Zadran. Keep an eye on their mystery spinner, AM Ghazanfar, who could prove pivotal.

India: With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli coming off disappointing performances in Test cricket, India will be hoping for a strong showing from them in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, who was named Player of the Match in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, has been recalled to the squad.

England: England has re-included Joe Root, aiming to add stability and experience to their lineup.

Bangladesh: The team has made the decision to leave out Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for the upcoming tournament.

New Zealand: This will be the first global tournament for the Black Caps under captain Mitchell Santner.

Champions Trophy 2025 live telecast and live streaming details

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, 2025. The Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan and Dubai. The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be available on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.