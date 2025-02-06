Gaddafi Stadium upgraded and ready for international cricket: PCB

Check all latest Champions Trophy 2025 updates here The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the successful completion of the renovation and upgradation of Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium in a record 117 days, making it ready to host international events, including the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy. The revamped stadium boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including new floodlights, hospitality boxes, increased seating capacity, electronic scoreboards, and modern LED towers.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the workers who dedicated themselves day and night to complete the work on schedule, despite initial skepticism and criticism. There were concerns that the project was behind schedule by at least five weeks, with the PCB required to hand over the stadium to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by February 12, just a week before the tournament begins. Pakistan PM to inaugurate stadium

Pakistan to play New Zealand at renovated stadium Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to officially inaugurate the stadium during a special ceremony on Friday, which will feature live performances by renowned Pakistani artists, including Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, and Arif Lohar. Naqvi acknowledged the hard work of nearly 1,000 workers who brought the dream of a modern stadium to life, highlighting the improved spectator experience with elevated seating and the removal of high fencing around the ground.

The newly upgraded stadium will host its first international match on February 8, when Pakistan faces New Zealand in the opening game of a tri-series also involving South Africa. Meanwhile, the PCB will also hold an inauguration event for Karachi's National Stadium on February 11, with President Asif Zardari expected to attend.

Naqvi admitted that the budget allocated for upgrading the three major stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi had surpassed initial estimates. While the original budget was set at 12.8 billion rupees, it is believed to have crossed 18 billion rupees. However, he assured that the projects were funded entirely by PCB resources, with no external financial assistance, including from the government. The upgraded stadiums are expected to significantly enhance Pakistan cricket's infrastructure in the years to come.