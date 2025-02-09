Business Standard

ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming

ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming

With Glenn Phillips in exceptional form after his recent ODI century and their bowlers performing at their peak, New Zealand will be eager to secure back-to-back victories.

NZ vs SA

NZ vs SA

Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second ODI of the Tri-series, hosted by Pakistan, on February 10 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After their impressive victory over Pakistan in the opening match, New Zealand will be confident as they aim for another win. The match is set to begin at 10 AM IST.
 
With Glenn Phillips in exceptional form after his recent ODI century and their bowlers performing at their peak, New Zealand will be eager to secure back-to-back victories and inch closer to a spot in the final.
 
South Africa, on the other hand, has been struggling in the ODI format. Following a heavy defeat to Pakistan in their previous series, the Proteas will be looking to rebuild their confidence. However, they will be determined to put that behind them and start afresh as the Champions Trophy approaches.
 
 
Temba Bavuma will lead the South African side, with players like Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, and Lungi Ngidi expected to make an impact in this crucial match.  ALSO READ: PCB blamed for Rachin Ravindra's nasty head injury at Gaddafi Stadium
 
New Zealand vs South Africa ODI playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala, Gideon Peters
 
New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs:
 
Total matches played: 72
New Zealand won: 25
South Africa won: 42
No result: 5
 
New Zealand vs South Africa Team squads:
 
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only)
 
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch*, Matthew Breetzke*, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana*, Senuran Muthusamy*, Gideon Peters*, Meeka-eel Prince*, Jason Smith, and Kyle Verreynne.
 
New Zealand vs South Africa live toss time, NZ vs SA live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI be played in Lahore?
  
The 1st ODI between New Zealand and South Africa will be played on Monday, February 10.
 
When will the toss take place for the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI match in Lahore?
 
The live toss for the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
 
At what time New Zealand vs South Africa ODI match start according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
 
The NZ vs SA ODI will kick-start at 10 AM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match be available in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast PAK vs NZ ODI match in India. 
   
Where will the live streaming of PAK vs NZ ODI match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match will be available on the FanCode Application and website.
 

New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

