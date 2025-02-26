Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

England vs Afghanistan head-to-head record and key stats in ICC events

Both sides have met thrice in the ODI World Cups with England having a slight advantage over the Afghans, winning 2 of the 3 matches played over the years.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Afghanistan and England will square off in the 8th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
 
Both teams are teetering on the brink of elimination after losing their opening matches in the tournament. Afghanistan’s campaign started with a heavy 107-run loss to South Africa, leaving them with a tough challenge ahead.
 
England, on the other hand, suffered a narrow five-wicket defeat to Australia despite posting a hefty total of 351 runs. 
 
With both teams eager to get their first points on the board in this year’s Champions Trophy, let’s take a look at their head-to-head record in One Day Internationals.  ALSO READ, CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: ENG vs AFG PLAYING 11 | ENG vs AFG LIVE STREAMING | ENG vs AFG PITCH REPORT, GADDAFI STADIUM STATS
 
  England vs Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cups
 
Both sides have met thrice in the ODI world cups with England having a slight advantage over the Afghans, winning 2 of the 3 matches played over the years. Afghanistan did spring an upset in the ODI World Cup 2023 against the Three Lions which saw them lose by 69 runs.

World Cup head-to-head summary 
Matches played: 3
England wins: 2
Afghanistan wins: 1
 
England vs Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cups
 
As far as T20 World Cups are concerned, Afghanistan haven't been able to get the better of the Three Lions as England have managed to win all three matches played between the two sides in the 20-over World Cup.
  
T20 World Cup head-to-head summary 
Matches played: 3
England wins: 3
Afghanistan wins: 0
 
England vs Afghanistan ICC Event Record 
ENG vs AFG head to head in ICC events
Format Matches England Wins Afghanistan Wins Tied
Cricket World Cup 3 2 1 0
T20 World Cup 3 3 0 0
Total 6 5 1 0
  

ENG vs AFG PLAYING 11 England Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

