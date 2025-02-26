England vs Afghanistan head-to-head record and key stats in ICC events

Afghanistan and England will square off in the 8th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both teams are teetering on the brink of elimination after losing their opening matches in the tournament. Afghanistan’s campaign started with a heavy 107-run loss to South Africa, leaving them with a tough challenge ahead.

England, on the other hand, suffered a narrow five-wicket defeat to Australia despite posting a hefty total of 351 runs.

England vs Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cups

Both sides have met thrice in the ODI world cups with England having a slight advantage over the Afghans, winning 2 of the 3 matches played over the years. Afghanistan did spring an upset in the ODI World Cup 2023 against the Three Lions which saw them lose by 69 runs.

World Cup head-to-head summary

Matches played: 3

England wins: 2

Afghanistan wins: 1

Tied matches: 0

England vs Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cups

As far as T20 World Cups are concerned, Afghanistan haven't been able to get the better of the Three Lions as England have managed to win all three matches played between the two sides in the 20-over World Cup.

T20 World Cup head-to-head summary

Matches played: 3

England wins: 3

Afghanistan wins: 0

England vs Afghanistan ICC Event Record ENG vs AFG head to head in ICC events Format Matches England Wins Afghanistan Wins Tied Cricket World Cup 3 2 1 0 T20 World Cup 3 3 0 0 Total 6 5 1 0