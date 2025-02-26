Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs ENG pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs ENG pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than the first match there as a little chance of rain is also around the ground.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
In the eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025, England will face Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26 at 2:30 PM IST.
 
This is a must-win game for both teams. England, having lost their opening match to Australia, currently sits third in the Group B standings. Meanwhile, Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table after suffering a defeat to South Africa. With Australia and South Africa sitting on 3 points each after their clash being called off, the stakes are even higher for the Afghans and the Three Lions now. 
 
 
A loss in this crucial match would eliminate both teams from the tournament. As a result, both England and Afghanistan will be determined to secure a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
 
ENG vs AFG: Pitch report of Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore

This will be the second Champions Trophy match held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, following Australia’s game against England.
 
Known for its batting-friendly conditions, Gaddafi Stadium is expected to deliver another high-scoring encounter as Australia and England prepare for their Champions Trophy showdown. The stadium recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both of which saw scores exceeding 300.
 
In the first match, England posted an impressive 351, but Australia chased it down thanks to a brilliant knock by Josh Inglis. During the tri-series, New Zealand scored 330/6 to defeat Pakistan, and in another match, they successfully chased down 305 with six wickets remaining and eight balls to spare. Based on these recent performances, another high-scoring game is anticipated.
 
Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than the first match there as a little chance of rain is also around the ground. 
 
With a flat pitch and favourable batting conditions, teams will likely aim for big totals, making bowling strategies crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats 
Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year
Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015
Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009
Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997
Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka
Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings
Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches
 
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
 
Average first innings score 253
Matches won after batting first 35
Matches won by chasing team 33  Highest totals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26/05/15
Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25/06/08
Australia 356/5 47.3   1 v England Lahore won 22/02/25
England 351/8 50   1 v Australia Lahore lost 22/02/25
Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31/03/22
Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31/03/22
Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26/05/15
Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 03/09/23
New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 08/02/25
England 327/4 50 6.54 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/12/05
Pakistan 322/5 50 6.44 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 08/04/08
Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 10/11/98
Pakistan 315/8 50 6.3 1 v Australia Lahore lost 10/11/98
Australia 313/7 50 6.26 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 29/03/22
South Africa 311/9 50 6.22 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 06/11/97
Sri Lanka 309/5 50 6.18 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/01/09
New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 2 v South Africa Lahore won 10/02/25
Pakistan 308/8 50 6.16 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 13/04/08
South Africa 304/6 50 6.08 1 v New Zealand Lahore lost 10/02/25
Bangladesh 300/8 50 6 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 24/06/08
South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 2 v West Indies Lahore won 03/11/97
Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 14/10/04
Pakistan 296/9 50 5.92 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore n/r 31/05/15
India 294/5 45 6.53 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 21/03/04
South Africa 294/5 50 5.88 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 18/10/07
West Indies 293/8 50 5.86 1 v South Africa Lahore lost 03/11/97
Pakistan 293/9 50 5.86 1 v India Lahore lost 21/03/04
India 293/7 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24/03/04
Sri Lanka 293/6 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 14/10/04
India 292/5 47.4 6.12 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 13/02/06
Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 2 v New Zealand Lahore won 29/11/03
New Zealand 291/5 50 5.82 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 29/11/03
Sri Lanka 291/8 50 5.82 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 05/09/23
Sri Lanka 290/9 50 5.8 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 26/06/08
Afghanistan 289 37.4 7.67 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/09/23
Pakistan 288/8 50 5.76 1 v India Lahore lost 13/02/06
Sri Lanka 287/7 50 5.74 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 16/10/04
Pakistan 285 46.5 6.08 2 v England Lahore lost 10/12/05
Bangladesh 285/7 50 5.7 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 13/04/08
Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 05/11/97
Pakistan 281/5 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 06/03/96
Pakistan 281/6 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 01/12/03
Pakistan 280 49.4 5.63 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 05/11/97
Pakistan 278/5 50 5.56 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 27/04/02
Pakistan 277/6 50 5.54 1 v South Africa Lahore won 03/10/03
South Africa 271 48 5.64 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 02/11/97
 







