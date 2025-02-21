Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan: We'll treat this match like any other - Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan: We'll treat this match like any other - Haris Rauf

Ahead of this eagerly awaited showdown, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf is optimistic about his team's chances.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Feb 21 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign started on a disappointing note with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match. Failing to chase a target of 321 in Karachi, the defeat put their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in jeopardy. Now, with their tournament survival on the line, they face India in a crucial clash on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. This high-stakes encounter could ultimately decide Pakistan's fate in the competition.
 
Ahead of this eagerly awaited showdown, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf is optimistic about his team's chances. He reminded fans and critics of Pakistan’s past successes against India in Dubai, having defeated them twice in the UAE—once in the 2021 T20 World Cup with a dominant 10-wicket win and again in the 2022 Asia Cup.  ALSO READ: Advertisers ready to spend more on India-Pakistan match for maximum reach 
 
 
As Pakistan prepared for their first training session in Dubai on Friday, Rauf expressed confidence, stating that the team will draw inspiration from those historic victories. "Our past success in Dubai gives us confidence. We've beaten India here in consecutive years, and we’re aiming to replicate those performances. But of course, the key will be how we handle the pressure on the day," Rauf told reporters.
 
Despite the pressure of a must-win situation, Rauf stressed that the team remains calm and composed. "There is no added pressure. We are relaxed, treating this match like any other, and fully focused on executing our plans to secure a win," he added.
 
Pakistan’s hopes of staying in the Champions Trophy rest on this crucial match, and with Rauf's confidence, they will be looking to repeat their past successes and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

