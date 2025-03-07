GG vs DC LIVE SCORE, WPL 2025: Gujarat wins the toss, elect to field first vs Delhi

Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women will face off in match 17 of the WPL 2025 on Friday, March 7. The match is set to take place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with the action starting at 7:30 PM IST.

The Gujarat Giants have had a mixed campaign so far, securing three wins and suffering three losses in their six league matches. With six points, they currently hold a decent net run rate (NRR) of 0.357. Their recent back-to-back victories over RCB Women and UP Warriorz have boosted their chances of making the playoffs in WPL 2025.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, led by the iconic Meg Lanning, sit comfortably at the top of the WPL 2025 standings. With five wins and two losses from seven matches, the Capitals have already secured their place in the playoffs, thanks to their 10 points and an impressive NRR of 0.482. Lanning's side is on a three-match winning streak, which started with a commanding win over Gujarat Giants just a few weeks ago.

WPL 2025 GG vs DC Playing 11:

GG playing 11: Beth Mooney, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

DC playing 11: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Manni, Shree Charani

WPL 2025, GG vs DC LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the match between GG's Ashleigh Gardner and DC’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, GG vs DC: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, GG vs DC: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG vs DC will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.