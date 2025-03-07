Women's Premier League 2025 GG vs DC LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women will face off in match 17 of the WPL 2025 on Friday, March 7. The match is set to take place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with the action starting at 7:30 PM IST.
The Gujarat Giants have had a mixed campaign so far, securing three wins and suffering three losses in their six league matches. With six points, they currently hold a decent net run rate (NRR) of 0.357. Their recent back-to-back victories over RCB Women and UP Warriorz have boosted their chances of making the playoffs in WPL 2025.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, led by the iconic Meg Lanning, sit comfortably at the top of the WPL 2025 standings. With five wins and two losses from seven matches, the Capitals have already secured their place in the playoffs, thanks to their 10 points and an impressive NRR of 0.482. Lanning's side is on a three-match winning streak, which started with a commanding win over Gujarat Giants just a few weeks ago.
WPL 2025 GG vs DC Playing 11:
GG playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra
DC playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Manni, Shree Charani
WPL 2025, GG vs DC LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the match between GG's Ashleigh Gardner and DC’s Meg Lanning will take place at 7 PM IST.
WPL 2025, GG vs DC: Live telecast
The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
WPL 2025, GG vs DC: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between GG vs DC will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for WPL 2025 match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.
6:06 PM
WPL 2025 GG vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Ashleigh vs Meg!
It's Ashleigh gardner vs Meg Lanning as two familiar captains face each other in a high stakes match for the former Aussie.
5:55 PM
WPL 2025 GG vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Qualification scenario!
Delhi have already made it to the playoffs while Gujarat have to win their rest of the games in order to get into the top 3. Delhi are on 10 points while Gujarat struggle with just 4 points till now.
5:46 PM
WPL 2025 GG vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat in hope of a win!
Gujarat are tied at 4 points at the bottom of the points table and need a win in order to power through to the playoffs in WPL 2025. A loss would put a major dent to their hopes of top 3.
5:35 PM
WPL 2025 GG vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi look to cement top spot!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025. Gujarat Giants will be taking on Delhi Capitals who will be looking to cement their top spot with 12 points on the night.
