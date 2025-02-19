ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of host nations and winners to date

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to mark the eight-year hiatus of the eight-team, 50-over ICC event, with the first match between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Pakistan was initially slated to be the sole host for the event. However, after the BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan, the tournament was shifted to a hybrid model, with the United Arab Emirates hosting India’s matches and semifinal 1 as co-hosts. The final will also be held in the UAE if India qualifies for its third straight final in the event.

Before the ninth edition of the event commences, let’s take a look at the hosting nations and winners of the past eight editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, which many also regard as a mini-World Cup.

1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy (Bangladesh)

The inaugural edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, then called the ICC KnockOut Trophy, was held in Bangladesh, marking the first major ICC tournament outside traditional cricketing nations. This tournament was a knockout competition, meaning every match was a do-or-die contest. South Africa, led by Hansie Cronje, emerged victorious, defeating the West Indies in the final. This win was significant as it remains South Africa's only ICC trophy to date.

2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy (Kenya)

Kenya hosted the second edition of the ICC KnockOut Trophy, making it one of the few ICC tournaments played in a non-Test-playing nation. This tournament was historic for New Zealand as they won their first-ever ICC title, defeating India in the final. Chris Cairns played a match-winning innings, helping the Kiwis chase down 264 runs.

2002 ICC Champions Trophy (Sri Lanka)

The 2002 edition was the first time the tournament was renamed the ICC Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka hosted the event, and the final was played between India and the hosts. Unfortunately, the match was heavily affected by rain, and despite two attempts to complete it, no result was possible. As a result, both teams were declared joint champions. This remains the only instance of shared ICC silverware in history.

2004 ICC Champions Trophy (England)

England hosted the Champions Trophy for the first time, and the final saw a dramatic encounter between the hosts and the West Indies. In a tense, low-scoring thriller, the West Indies, led by Brian Lara, managed to pull off a stunning victory. Chasing 218, the team recovered from 147/8, thanks to a match-winning partnership between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw. This victory remains one of the West Indies’ last ICC tournament triumphs in the 50-over format.

2006 ICC Champions Trophy (India)

India hosted the 2006 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. Australia, a dominant force in world cricket, added another trophy to their collection by defeating the West Indies in the final. The tournament saw some high-quality cricket, with Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting playing crucial roles in Australia’s triumph.

2009 ICC Champions Trophy (South Africa)

Originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, the 2009 Champions Trophy was moved to South Africa due to security concerns. Australia continued their supremacy in world cricket, successfully defending their title. They defeated New Zealand in the final, with Shane Watson once again proving to be the star performer. This back-to-back triumph further reinforced Australia’s dominance in the shorter format of the game, making them the most successful team in Champions Trophy history at that time.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy (England and Wales)

The 2013 edition, held in England, saw India emerge as champions after defeating the hosts in a rain-affected final. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament. The final at Edgbaston was reduced to 20 overs per side, and India defended a modest total of 129 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja playing a key role with both bat and ball. This victory made India the only team after Australia to win the Champions Trophy twice.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy (England and Wales)

The 2017 Champions Trophy is best remembered for Pakistan’s historic victory over arch-rivals India in the final. After entering the tournament as underdogs, Pakistan put in dominant performances in the knockout stages. Fakhar Zaman’s century and Mohammad Amir’s brilliant spell with the ball helped Pakistan crush India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval. This win marked Pakistan’s first-ever Champions Trophy title and remains one of their greatest achievements in international cricket.

Full list of host nations and winners of the ICC Champions Trophy