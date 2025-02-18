Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: We haven't got an 11 yet - Tom Latham

As New Zealand prepares to kick off their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against the hosts Pakistan, Kiwi batter Tom Latham spoke to the media about the team's preparations leading up to the much-anticipated opening match. After defeating Pakistan twice in quick succession during the recently concluded ODI tri-series in Pakistan, the Kiwis are coming into this game with a lot of confidence. However, they will face a tough challenge, as Pakistan will be playing in front of a passionate home crowd. Despite the crowd's support, the pressure will be on the hosts to perform. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium 'We haven't got an 11 yet'

When asked about New Zealand's playing XI for the opening encounter, Latham shared that the team had not yet finalised their line-up. "We haven't got an 11 yet. We've obviously got training now, and we'll come up with what the 11 will be," Latham explained. He went on to mention that Kyle Jamieson, who is joining the squad the following day, would not be available for the first game but would be ready for the remainder of the tournament. NZ under no pressure

Latham also addressed New Zealand's historical record against Pakistan in ICC events. While acknowledging the competitive nature of their past encounters, Latham emphasized that there is always mutual respect between the two sides. "I wouldn't say so," he said when asked about any particular advantage, adding, "Throughout - whether it be ICC events or bilateral series, we've come up against Pakistan. There's always been some great battles and some great games, and I'm sure it's going to be no different tomorrow." He expressed confidence that both teams had ample knowledge of each other, and he anticipated an exciting contest.

Latham further noted that playing against Pakistan, the host nation, would add to the thrill of the match. "As I said, both teams have knowledge on each other and I guess how they're potentially going to approach the game. So yeah, for us to be playing the opening tournament against Pakistan, the host nation, I'm sure it's going to be a packed crowd here in Karachi and I'm sure they'll have plenty of support behind them." He concluded by expressing the team’s eagerness to face the challenge. “We’re really looking forward to the challenge and, as I said, I’m sure it’ll be another great game.”