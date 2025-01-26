Business Standard

'ICC are not running cricket', Cricket legend Ian Chappell calls out ICC

Chappell also expressed his belief that the two-tier system for Test cricket, which he feels should have been established long ago, has not materialized.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC), describing it as an "event management company" that is overly influenced by financially stronger boards. According to Chappell, this has led to self-serving schedules that prioritize the financial interests of major nations while sidelining the traditional format of Test cricket.  Chappell calls out ICC for not 'running cricket'

Chappell also expressed his belief that the two-tier system for Test cricket, which he feels should have been established long ago, has not materialized. This lack of a cohesive approach is compounded by the fact that the ICC does not effectively govern the sport. As former West Indies pacer Michael Holding put it, "For all its faults, at least FIFA actually runs soccer. The ICC must run cricket."  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma explains how he remained calm during death overs

 

One of the most pressing concerns, Chappell noted, is the financial imbalance in the sport. The "Big Three" — India, Australia, and England — despite being the wealthiest cricket nations, continue to claim a larger portion of the revenue pie, even as they demand a bigger share. Chappell acknowledged India's overwhelming influence in the ICC, given that it contributes about 70% of cricket's total income. However, he pointed out that this situation has created a complex financial dilemma that cricket has yet to solve.  Chappell calls for '2-tier Test system'

Chappell supported the idea of a two-tier Test system, which could help prioritize high-stakes matches between the top teams like India, Australia, and England. However, he warned that such a system might harm smaller teams, resulting in fewer opportunities for them to compete and diminishing inclusivity in the sport. He emphasized that any tiered system should have clear promotion and relegation criteria to maintain fairness and competitive integrity.

He also criticized the recent appointment of Afghanistan and Ireland as Test-playing nations, pointing out that these teams do not meet the necessary criteria to host quality Test cricket. Chappell raised concerns about Afghanistan’s ability to host matches due to its unstable political climate and the lack of infrastructure in Ireland. He argued that their inclusion in the Test circuit was politically motivated, as they provide valuable votes within the ICC, which in turn affects decision-making at the international level.

The former captain also discussed the financial challenges faced by smaller cricketing nations, noting that organizing first-class competitions is costly and that many nations are opting for T20 cricket, which is far more financially viable. He pointed out that producing quality Test players requires strong four-day domestic competitions, but these are expensive to run. As a result, T20 leagues have gained prominence, further exacerbating the challenges faced by traditional formats.

Chappell concluded by highlighting the need for urgent attention to issues such as a reasonable schedule and slow play, which contributes to poor over rates. Without addressing these matters, he warned, Test cricket would struggle to maintain its relevance and attract younger audiences in the future.

First Published: Jan 26 2025

