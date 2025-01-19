Shubman Gill is an excellent choice for Rohit's deputy: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently shared his thoughts on India’s preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy during an exclusive interview on Star Sports Press Room. Discussing various aspects of the team’s composition and strategies, Raina provided valuable insights into key players, the team’s balance, and what fans can expect from India’s campaign.

One of the major highlights of the discussion was Raina's thoughts on Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy. "Shubman Gill is the next superstar in Indian cricket," Raina stated. "His remarkable performance in the one-day format makes him a deserving candidate for the role. Giving him the vice-captaincy shows the confidence the selectors have in his leadership potential." Raina went on to explain how Gill's leadership qualities were evident during his stint with Gujarat in the IPL. "Rohit Sharma, by observing Gill's leadership, knows who the future leader will be. His exceptional work ethic and ability to lead from the front make him an excellent choice. This move by the selectors and Rohit is a very thoughtful one."

Raina also discussed the absence of Suryakumar Yadav from the Champions Trophy squad, expressing his disappointment at the decision. “Surya has been a crucial part of India’s batting lineup, and his ability to score quickly in any situation would have been a major asset. His exclusion leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill.”

Furthermore, Raina emphasized the importance of India’s key bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. He acknowledged the vital role they will play in the upcoming tournament, especially in a format like the Champions Trophy, where every match is crucial.

As India prepares for their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan, Raina's analysis provides fans with valuable insights into what they can expect from the team in this prestigious tournament.