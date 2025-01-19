Why India will miss Suryakumar Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025?

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Why Gill picked as Rohit's deputy over Bumrah and Hardik? Notable absentees from India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina expressed his disappointment over the absence of middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the Champions Trophy squad, highlighting how the batter's presence could have provided the much-needed "X-factor" for the Indian team. With all matches of the tournament set to be played in Dubai, Raina feels Suryakumar’s ability to dominate and score quickly would have been crucial. He pointed out that Suryakumar, known for his 360-degree batting, could have contributed significantly by scoring at around 9 runs per over at any stage of the game. Raina also emphasized that without Suryakumar, the onus will fall on the top three batters, who are currently struggling for form.

Suryakumar and pacer Mohammed Siraj were the notable absentees from the Champions Trophy squad, both of whom were part of the 2023 ODI World Cup team. Alongside them, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Ishan Kishan were also left out, while Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from international cricket. Raina, however, expressed hope that Siraj, who was in excellent form during the recent tour of Australia, could still make it into the squad. He mentioned that squad changes can still occur until February 12, and if Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains uncertain, Siraj could be recalled.

In terms of options, Raina praised Siraj for his pace and skill, noting his strong performances in Australia. However, he also acknowledged that Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have been performing well, especially at the death, with Rana showing a solid mix of pace, yorkers, and variations.

Regarding Bumrah's fitness, which is under scrutiny due to a back spasm sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia, Raina shared concerns about the lack of match practice for Mohammed Shami, who is returning from a heel injury. He further emphasized that Kuldeep Yadav, recovering from surgery, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play vital roles in the bowling department, especially given the slow and turning pitches in Dubai.

Raina, a member of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad, remains confident in Rohit Sharma's leadership. He highlighted the decision to appoint young Shubman Gill as vice-captain as a progressive step, noting Gill's impressive ODI performances. Raina believes Rohit is well-equipped to mentor Gill and maximize his potential.

Reflecting on India’s previous Champions Trophy victories, Raina expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform, emphasizing the importance of the right player combination for success. He also backed Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper, noting his improved keeping skills and the need for him to take more responsibility in the 50-over format. Raina believes that if Pant spends more time at the crease, he has the ability to turn the game in India's favor.