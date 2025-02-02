Ricky Ponting predicts who will play the Champions Trophy 2025 final

ICC Hall of Famer and former World Cup champion Ricky Ponting has predicted that India and Australia will emerge as the two finalists of the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan. Ponting also named England and South Africa as the other two semifinalists for the prestigious tournament. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also present during the episode of *The ICC Review*, agreed with Ponting’s assessments. Ponting predicts the Champions Trophy 2025 final

In an engaging conversation with Sanjana Ganesan on *The ICC Review*, Ponting expressed confidence in India and Australia reaching the final, citing their impressive performances in major tournaments and their star-studded squads. "It's hard to look past India and Australia again. When you think about the quality of players in both countries, coupled with their recent success in big ICC events, these two sides are almost always in the mix for finals," Ponting shared.

Both India and Australia have enjoyed tremendous success in the Champions Trophy, with India winning in 2002 and 2013, while Australia lifted the trophy in 2006 and 2009. As the two most successful teams in the competition’s history, they will be aiming to add another ICC title to their growing list of achievements. In recent years, both teams have been dominant, with Australia triumphing in both the ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan to challenge for title?

However, Ponting also acknowledged Pakistan as a potential challenger to the favorites. The hosts have been in excellent form, especially in ODI cricket, with series victories in both Australia and South Africa. While Pakistan has often been unpredictable in major tournaments, their recent performances suggest they could pose a significant threat. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan is entering 2025 with plenty of confidence.

As defending champions, having won the 2017 edition, Pakistan will be motivated to replicate their success. They will face India in a highly anticipated group match on February 23, which is expected to be a thrilling encounter. The tournament kicks off on February 19 in Karachi, with the final scheduled for March 9.