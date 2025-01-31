Why Rohit Sharma won't travel to Lahore for Champions Trophy photoshoot?

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma will not be required to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025-related events, as it has been confirmed that there will be no official photoshoot or captains' event before the tournament begins. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that logistical challenges led to the cancellation of these events, which are typically held in major ICC tournaments.

Logistical Issues Lead to Cancellations

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: PCB, ICC to organise opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16 Although the Champions Trophy usually features a captains' photoshoot and media event, this time, the PCB has opted to skip these due to timing and logistical challenges. Some teams, including Australia, will not arrive in Pakistan until February 19, the day the tournament begins, making it difficult to arrange the event before then. This decision was confirmed to *ESPNCricinfo* by PCB officials.

Instead of the usual grand opening ceremony, the PCB has announced a smaller event on February 16 in Lahore to mark the start of Champions Trophy 2025 . The tournament’s first match is scheduled for February 19. This approach follows a similar decision made during the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, where a light projection show at New York's Rockefeller Center replaced the captains' event, as teams were playing warm-up matches in various countries.

Rohit Sharma’s travel plans settled

This move effectively settles the speculation surrounding whether Rohit Sharma would travel to Pakistan. Due to security concerns, Team India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Instead, their matches will be played in Dubai, UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously denied permission for Indian players to travel to Pakistan, further solidifying this decision.

India-Pakistan Relations and ICC Tournaments

The decision also avoids any potential diplomatic challenges, as relations between India and Pakistan have become increasingly strained over the years. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in ICC tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy.