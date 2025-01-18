Rohit Sharma to retain ODI captaincy for Champions Trophy and ENG series

Rohit Sharma is set to continue as India's captain for the upcoming ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement came ahead of the scheduled press conference on January 18, during which the squads for the Champions Trophy and the ODIs against England will be revealed. The three ODIs against England will serve as India's final matches in the format before they begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. Rohit receiving flak over poor form and team results

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams Rohit's leadership role had come under scrutiny after he stepped down from India's playing XI during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month. However, he quickly clarified that his decision to sit out was not a sign of retirement, alleviating concerns over his future in the team.

Check all latest updates from Champions Trophy here At 37, Rohit has been facing challenges with his form. During India's home series against New Zealand, he openly admitted to making captaincy mistakes, which contributed to the team's 3-0 whitewash. In six Test innings against New Zealand, Rohit scored just 91 runs at an average of 15.16. His form worsened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his average plummeted to 6.20 after five innings. In response to these struggles, Rohit joined the Mumbai squad for training sessions ahead of the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, hoping to regain his form.

Despite these setbacks, Rohit remains a crucial figure in Indian cricket. Having retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados, Rohit now has the opportunity to guide India to an ODI World Cup title in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India’s three league matches in the tournament will be held in Dubai, where one of the semi-finals and potentially the final will also take place, providing Rohit with an opportunity to lead India to glory on a big stage.

Since India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, the team has played only six ODIs. The upcoming series against England will be a crucial step as they prepare for the Champions Trophy.