Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa includes Nortje and Ngidi in the squad

South Africa joins the teams that have announced their squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. With the Proteas' squad announcement on Monday, the squads of all teams in Group B, i.e., England, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa, have now been released. South Africa, who have performed extremely well in ICC events recently, will look to end their trophy drought in the Champions Trophy starting next month.

Injury comebacks

Both Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have been included after overcoming recent injuries. Nortje had been sidelined due to a big toe injury sustained last month, which kept him out of the series against Pakistan. Ngidi, on the other hand, missed matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan following a groin strain in November.

Coetzee and Burger miss out

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams Despite the return of two key fast bowlers, South Africa will be without frontline pacer Gerald Coetzee, who is still recovering from a groin injury sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban last year. Coetzee's injury forced him to miss subsequent matches, including the entire home series against Pakistan.

Additionally, Nandre Burger, who is recovering from a lumbar stress reaction suffered ahead of the ODI series against Ireland in October, was also not considered for selection.

Mulder's recovery and spinner lineup

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who fractured his middle finger during the series against Sri Lanka, has regained fitness and is included in the squad. Mulder had played in the second Test against Pakistan after receiving medical clearance.

The squad will also rely on experienced spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, along with part-time off-spin from Aiden Markram, to handle spin duties in the tournament.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

(With PTI inputs)