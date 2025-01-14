Sunil Gavaskar believes BCCI should back Iyer for Champions Trophy 2025

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is now only 36 days away, and while six of the eight participating teams have already released their squad for the marquee event, India and Pakistan are yet to make the official announcement for their 15-member squad. The date for submission of the provisional squad to the ICC was January 12, but with teams allowed to make changes until February 13, Indian fans might have to wait for the men in blue’s squad announcement for the ODI series against England, as BCCI will most likely announce their Champions Trophy squad on the same day.

While the wait for the official squad announcement continues, experts have started suggesting their ideal choice for the 15-member squad for the event starting next month, the latest additions to the list being former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan.

Gavaskar’s focus on consistency and proven performers

ALSO READ: Will Rohit visit Pakistan for captains' meet for Champions Trophy 2025? Gavaskar highlighted the importance of selecting players who have performed well recently. He reportedly pointed to KL Rahul’s excellent performance in the 50-over World Cup and Shreyas Iyer’s contributions during the tournament, stating that both players deserved backing. Gavaskar also underlined the need to include Sanju Samson, mentioning his impressive centuries for India as a key factor in his inclusion.

According to Gavaskar, a strong middle order would include Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, KL Rahul at No. 5, and Rishabh Pant at No. 6. He suggested this line-up, combined with all-rounders and bowlers, would provide a well-rounded batting and bowling unit.

Pathan’s emphasis on balance and versatility

Irfan Pathan stressed the importance of balance in the squad, particularly the inclusion of a fast-bowling all-rounder. He reportedly praised Nitish Kumar Reddy for his ability to perform in challenging conditions like Australia and suggested his inclusion would strengthen the team.

Pathan also remarked on the depth of India’s bowling options. He noted that Mohammed Siraj would serve as a solid backup if Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were fit. Pathan expressed hope that Bumrah’s injury issues would not hinder his availability for the tournament.

Proposed squad by Gavaskar and Pathan: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Official squad announcement expected soon

The BCCI is expected to announce the squad on January 19. Reports suggest that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, sought additional time from the ICC to finalise the line-up