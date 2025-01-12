Business Standard

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams

The ninth edition of the tournament will kick off on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan is set to mark the end of the tournament's eight-year hiatus, with hosts Pakistan scheduled to take on New Zealand in the opener on Wednesday, February 19. The tournament will feature eight teams playing 15 matches over 19 days.
 
With only 38 days left until the official start of the tournament and the deadline for submitting the provisional squad list to the ICC approaching, only three teams have officially announced their squads so far: England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.
 
The final deadline for submitting squad lists to the ICC is February 13. Fans of the remaining five teams can expect their cricket boards to announce their official squads within a week or two.
 
 
Champions Trophy 2025 groups 
Group A

  • Pakistan
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • New Zealand
Group B
  • Australia
  • England
  • Afghanistan
  • South Africa
England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
 
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
 
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana
 
Pakistan: TBA
 
India: TBA
 
Australia: TBA
 
South Africa: TBA
 
Afghanistan: TBA
 
(The full squad list of the remaining teams for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be updated here once officially announced by the ICC or respective cricket boards.)

