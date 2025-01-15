Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PCB hopeful of Rohit attending opening ceremony of Champions Trophy

The eight-nation tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March 9 in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the official dates for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy opening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place next month in Pakistan. As per the announcement, the event will take place on February 16 and 17 in the presence of captains of all eight participating teams. The board also mentioned that it is very hopeful of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attending the event, despite India playing its matches at a neutral venue after the Indian government denied its players permission to travel to Pakistan for the event due to security concerns.
 
ICC confirmation awaited for captains' pre-tournament events
 
The PCB revealed that it is waiting for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to confirm the schedule for the traditional captains’ photoshoot and pre-event press conference. A PCB official shared that these events are a significant part of the tournament and are expected to proceed as planned.
 
India to play matches in Dubai
 
Due to security concerns, India has opted to play all its matches in Dubai, with its first game against Bangladesh scheduled for February 20. However, the PCB has emphasised that pre-tournament activities, including the opening ceremony featuring all team captains, will be held in Pakistan.
 
PCB assures visa facilitation

A PCB source stated that all necessary clearances have been obtained from the government to issue visas for captains, players, and officials attending the opening ceremony and related events in Pakistan. They clarified that this includes Indian participants, adding that the PCB is fully prepared to facilitate their arrival. 
 
ICC delegation visas processed promptly
 
Officials pointed out that three Indian nationals who were part of an ICC delegation visiting Pakistan recently were granted visas promptly. They stressed that this demonstrates the PCB's ability to manage international participation efficiently.
 
Ceremony timing dependent on warm-up matches
 
The PCB has communicated to the ICC that the opening ceremony, featuring captains from all teams, will take place in Pakistan. A source explained that the exact date of the event would depend on the warm-up match schedule, but it would occur before the opening match on February 19.  ALSO READ: Wasim Akram reveals iconic white jacket of Champions Trophy for 2025 season 
 
The official remarked that ensuring the ceremony aligns with tradition is a priority for the PCB, and the necessary arrangements are being finalised.
 
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

