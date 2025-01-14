Wasim Akram reveals iconic white jacket of Champions Trophy for 2025 season

The ICC Champions Trophy is making its long-awaited return in 2025 after an eight-year hiatus. Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the tournament will feature the world’s top eight cricketing nations battling it out in a high-stakes, 19-day showdown. The competition promises to be intense, with each match holding immense significance as teams vie not only for the prestigious Champions Trophy but also for the coveted white jackets, which are worn by the winning team during the trophy ceremony.

To kick off the excitement, the ICC has released a promotional video featuring Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, who highlights the legacy and honour associated with the white jackets. Through the video, Akram invites fans worldwide to join the journey of champions, emphasising the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines the tournament.

High-stakes format

The Champions Trophy is renowned for its intense format, where every match is a do-or-die contest. Akram conveyed that every team would face immense pressure, highlighting the level of competition and the drive required to emerge as the champion. The white jacket, symbolising ultimate greatness, serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment needed to triumph in such a high-pressure environment.