IPL 2025 start date, playoffs, final venues and live streaming details

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has received a new start date of March 21, as per the latest media reports, which is a week later than the earlier reported date of March 14, while the final is still scheduled to take place on May 25. The decision might have come in the wake of the BCCI trying to reduce the workload of players, as most of the big names will be playing in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9 before the start of the IPL. The new date will allow players to get some much-needed rest after the Champions Trophy and have a fresh start in the IPL.

What will be the venue of first league match in IPL 2025?

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2025 season IPL 2025 is scheduled to start on March 21 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as by tradition the first match of the season is hosted at the home ground of the previous edition’s winners. For IPL 2025, it will be Kolkata Knight Riders, who, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, beat Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

What will be the venues for playoffs in IPL 2025?

The BCCI is unlikely to change the tradition regarding playoff games and will host all four playoff games at the home grounds of the two finalists of IPL 2024 — Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host two playoff games, including the final of IPL 2025, while the remaining two playoff matches will take place at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2025 start date, match timings, and live streaming details

When does IPL 2025 begin?

What are the match timings for IPL 2025?

Evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST, while day games are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.

What will be the venue of the IPL 2025 final match?

The final match of IPL 2025 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2025 in India?

Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for IPL 2025. However, following the merger of Jio and Star, it is uncertain if the channels from both companies will merge.

How can you watch IPL 2025 live streaming? The live streaming of IPL 2025 matches will be available on Jio Cinema.