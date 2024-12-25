Champions Trophy 2025: Australia full schedule, live timings and streaming

ICC ODI World champions Australia will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with their clash against England on February 22, 2024, in Lahore, Pakistan. Just a few days later, they take on South Africa on February 25 in Rawalpindi. Their final group match is against Afghanistan on February 28, also in Lahore.

The clash against England will be an exciting one considering the rivalry between the two sides. Both sides will leave no stone unturned in order to get the better of their counterparts on the day.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: India schedule, live timings and streaming With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, Australia will be looking to perform well in the group stages. The first semi-final will be held on March 4, 2024, in Dubai, while the second semi-final is set for March 5, 2024, in Lahore. The highly anticipated final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai. A reserve day on March 10, 2024, ensures that the tournament concludes fairly for all teams involved.

Champions Trophy 2025 Australia matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 22 Feb Australia v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST 25 Feb Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST 28 Feb Afghanistan v Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10, ensuring a fair opportunity for teams to complete any unfinished business.

Champions Trophy 2025 Australia Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

When will Australia play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

Australia will open their campaign against England on February 22, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.