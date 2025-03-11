Champions Trophy 2025. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were among the members who landed in India on Monday. However, in a strange turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not be holding a trophy march or a dedicated celebration of any kind for the Champions Trophy, as players are scheduled to head back home separately due to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The members of the Indian cricket team have started to head back home from Dubai after India’s successful run in the ICC2025. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were among the members who landed in India on Monday. However, in a strange turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not be holding a trophy march or a dedicated celebration of any kind for the Champions Trophy, as players are scheduled to head back home separately due to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

No grand felicitation planned

Unlike the grand celebrations that followed their T20 World Cup win in July, BCCI has chosen not to organise a felicitation for the team. A media report mentioned that with players preferring to rest ahead of the two-month-long IPL, no such event was planned this time.

Players take a short break before IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals? The squad members have been given a week off before they join their respective IPL teams for the tournament, which starts on March 22. According to a BCCI source, players who travelled with their families left Dubai on Monday, while a few squad members decided to stay back for a couple more days.

Also Read

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana returned to Delhi on Monday night, while Virat Kohli departed from the team hotel along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, shortly after returning from Dubai International Stadium late on Sunday night.

India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy

India emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, securing a four-wicket win. The team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-team tournament. Although Pakistan was the designated host, India played all their matches in Dubai as part of the agreed hybrid model.