Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

All the players will travel back to India and are scheduled to have a week off before joining their respective IPL teams' training camps

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Photo: @BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The members of the Indian cricket team have started to head back home from Dubai after India’s successful run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were among the members who landed in India on Monday. However, in a strange turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not be holding a trophy march or a dedicated celebration of any kind for the Champions Trophy, as players are scheduled to head back home separately due to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
 
No grand felicitation planned 
Unlike the grand celebrations that followed their T20 World Cup win in July, BCCI has chosen not to organise a felicitation for the team. A media report mentioned that with players preferring to rest ahead of the two-month-long IPL, no such event was planned this time.
 
Players take a short break before IPL 
The squad members have been given a week off before they join their respective IPL teams for the tournament, which starts on March 22. According to a BCCI source, players who travelled with their families left Dubai on Monday, while a few squad members decided to stay back for a couple more days. 

Also Read

Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit pleased with how his team handled speculations

It required lot of preparation: KL Rahul after excelling in new role

'I am not retiring' - Rohit silences rumours after Champions Trophy win

 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana returned to Delhi on Monday night, while Virat Kohli departed from the team hotel along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, shortly after returning from Dubai International Stadium late on Sunday night.
 
India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy 
India emerged victorious in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, securing a four-wicket win. The team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-team tournament. Although Pakistan was the designated host, India played all their matches in Dubai as part of the agreed hybrid model.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCB to demand ICC explanation over exclusion from CT closing ceremony

I remember 2017 well, couldn't finish then: Hardik after CT 2025 triumph

IND vs NZ: A bittersweet end as Rohit took the match away from us - Santner

Stay in the battle, seize the chance: Hardik on his cricketing philosophy

Wasim Akram reveals why PCB chief missed Champions Trophy final ceremony

Topics :India cricket teamBCCIICC Champions TrophyIndian Premier League

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story