IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals will begin their preparations with a short training and simulation camp in Delhi before heading to Visakhapatnam for their first two matches

Axar Patel and KL Rahul (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

After a successful end to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the focus of Indian cricket fans is now shifting towards IPL 2025, which is set to commence on March 22. However, while every team has already started their practice sessions, Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their skipper for the upcoming edition. Their skipper from last season, Rishabh Pant, was released ahead of the mega auction in November 2024 and is now set to lead Lucknow Super Giants in the new season. As per media reports, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are the frontrunners in the race for DC’s captaincy.
 
 
Pre-season camp and squad assembly 
Delhi Capitals will begin their preparations with a short training and simulation camp in Delhi before heading to Visakhapatnam for their first two matches. Key players, including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, South African batter Tristan Stubbs, Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, and star pacer Mitchell Starc, are scheduled to join the squad in Visakhapatnam on March 17 and 18.
 
However, KL Rahul’s availability for the opening games remains uncertain. With Rahul and his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, expecting their first child, the senior cricketer may miss a game or two depending on the due date.
 
Axar Patel holds slight advantage 

Axar Patel has been a core part of the Delhi Capitals setup for seven seasons and is seen as a natural choice for leadership. The 31-year-old all-rounder has played 150 IPL matches, scoring 1,653 runs at a strike rate of nearly 131 while also taking 123 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.28.
 
While he has not captained at the IPL level before, his long-standing association with the franchise and his all-round abilities make him a strong contender for the role.
 
Rahul brings leadership experience 
On the other hand, KL Rahul is no stranger to captaincy in the IPL, having previously led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Under his leadership, LSG reached the playoffs twice, although he missed part of one season due to injury.
 
Rahul, who turns 33 on April 18, has an impressive IPL record, amassing 4,683 runs at a strike rate of 134-plus. He has struck four centuries in 132 games and has consistently been among the top run-getters, scoring over 500 runs in six out of seven seasons from 2018 to 2024. The only exception was 2023, when he managed 274 runs in nine games before suffering an injury. 
 
While Rahul’s strike rate during power plays has faced criticism, his ability to score big runs consistently cannot be ignored. However, since this will be his first season with Delhi Capitals, Axar’s familiarity with the team dynamics could give him an advantage.
 
Foreign captain unlikely for Delhi Capitals 
With the current squad composition, Delhi Capitals are unlikely to opt for an overseas captain. While Tristan Stubbs is a potential leadership candidate, he may not be a guaranteed starter across all conditions, making it difficult for the franchise to hand him the captaincy.
 
Decision looming ahead of IPL kickoff 
As the IPL countdown begins, Delhi Capitals will soon reveal their leadership choice. Whether the franchise opts for Axar Patel’s stability and team familiarity or KL Rahul’s proven captaincy experience remains to be seen. Either way, the decision will play a crucial role in shaping DC’s campaign for the upcoming season.

Topics : KL Rahul Indian Premier League Axar Patel Delhi Capitals

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

