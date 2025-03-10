Wasim Akram reveals why PCB chief missed Champions Trophy final ceremony

Notably, ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI president were present at the presentation ceremony after India vs New Zealand final along with other dignitaries. ALSO READ: Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025, here's why he might get banned for 2 yrs A storm of controversy erupted on Sunday after the International Cricket Council (ICC) failed to invite a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official on stage during the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The glaring absence of Pakistan’s representation in the final moments of the tournament has left former cricketers and fans fuming, with the PCB now set to take up the matter with the ICC.Notably, ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI president were present at the presentation ceremony after India vs New Zealand final along with other dignitaries.

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar voice disappointment

Former Pakistan cricket greats Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar publicly expressed their dismay over the lack of PCB officials at the presentation ceremony, despite Pakistan being the designated hosts of the tournament.

“As far as I know, Chairman Saab (PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi) wasn’t well, but the people that came from there (PCB) were Sumair Ahmad Syed (Chief Operating Officer of PCB) and Usman Wahla (Director of International for PCB), but no one was there on the stage,” a visibly frustrated Akram remarked on the Dressing Room Show.

Akhtar echoed similar sentiments, questioning how Pakistan, as the host nation, was completely sidelined from the final presentation.

“India has won the Champions Trophy, but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the Champions Trophy. I do not understand it,” he said in a video posted on social media platform 'X'.

“Why was nobody (from PCB) there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. This is the world stage, you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that,” Akhtar added.

India's triumph overshadowed by controversy

The controversy unfolded minutes after India secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final, claiming their first 50-over ICC title in 12 years at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, celebrations were marred by questions over PCB’s absence from the ceremony.

ALSO READ: What next for cricket fans after CT 2025? Check IPL 2025 full schedule here On stage, ICC chairman Jay Shah, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia handed out medals, jackets, and the prestigious trophy to the Indian players. Pakistan, despite being the tournament’s official host, had no representation on the podium.

Was the PCB CEO sidelined or was it miscommunication?

A PCB insider has since claimed that Sumair Ahmad Syed, the PCB’s chief executive officer and tournament director, was present at the venue but was not invited to the stage. The reason behind the snub remains unclear, with speculation pointing to either a communication lapse or a deliberate oversight.

“PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn’t go to Dubai due to prior commitments as federal minister for interior, but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“For some reason, the PCB official was not called on the podium, from where the ICC chairman, BCCI president, and secretary handed out the awards.”

The source further suggested that the PCB CEO may not have properly communicated his presence to the ICC officials in charge of the ceremony, which might have resulted in his exclusion.

PCB to raise issue with ICC

Pakistan’s exclusion from the closing moments of a tournament they hosted has led to intense criticism, with the PCB now preparing to formally lodge a complaint with the ICC. The board is expected to demand answers over why its official was left out and whether it was an intentional snub.

The India-Pakistan hybrid model and underlying tensions

The Champions Trophy 2025 was already embroiled in controversy long before the final, as India had refused to play their matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns. This forced the PCB to agree to a hybrid model, with India playing all their games in Dubai.

Now, the final insult—Pakistan being left out of the closing ceremony—has further deepened tensions, with many in Pakistan questioning whether this was a deliberate attempt to sideline the host nation from its own tournament.