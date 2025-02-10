Will Bumrah participate in Champions Trophy? BCCI to decide on Feb 11

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finally ready to address the much-anticipated question about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday, February 11, which is also the deadline set by the BCCI for all teams to make changes to their squads for the eight-team tournament.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Bumrah, who has been sidelined since India’s Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year due to a back injury, was supposed to complete his rehabilitation by the first week of February and join the Indian squad for the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. However, no official statement has been released regarding Bumrah’s health update to date, and the pacer is also unlikely to join the Men in Blue for the final ODI in two days.

According to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah recently underwent a back scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI's medical team will now collaborate with selectors and team management before making a decision on his availability.