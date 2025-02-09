After India, NZ is one of strongest teams in Champions Trophy: Ashwin

Spin legend R Ashwin has named India and New Zealand as the two strongest contenders heading into the Champions Trophy, but he cautioned against underestimating Australia despite their recent injury setbacks. According to Ashwin, Australia always rises to the occasion in marquee events like the Champions Trophy.

The ICC Champions Trophy will begin on February 19 in Pakistan, with India playing all their matches in Dubai as part of a hybrid model agreement. Ashwin pointed out that India’s home advantage in Dubai would be a key factor for other teams. "India has the home advantage in Dubai, and it almost feels like every other team is playing an away match against India. This is definitely a challenge for the other teams," Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel. ALSO READ: Corbin Bosch replaces Anrich Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy 2025 squad Ashwin on India's preparation for Champions Trophy

Reflecting on India’s preparations, Ashwin questioned whether the team’s bilateral series against England in India was enough preparation for the Champions Trophy in Dubai. He suggested that a tri-series, similar to what other teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa are participating in, could have been beneficial for India. "India has only played against England in India, and we don’t have a great history of T20s in Dubai. The toss is very important there, and I think winning it will be crucial," Ashwin added. New Zealand one of strongest teams according to Ashwin

Despite the absence of key bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Ashwin believes New Zealand remains one of the strongest teams, with an experienced spin attack and strong leadership under captain Mitchell Santner. He raised questions about their bowling attack, but also emphasized that New Zealand is a serious contender to challenge India.

On Australia, Ashwin noted their ability to thrive in ICC events. Despite their recent injury concerns, including the absence of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh, Ashwin has confidence in the team's ability to perform under pressure. "Australia is a champion team that always brings their A-game in marquee tournaments. With Steven Smith as captain, I expect Australia to make a strong push," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also expressed his excitement about the return of tri-series tournaments, which had been absent for years. "The tri-series is back, and it feels like England isn't playing serious enough cricket in the current bilateral series. The Champions Trophy will have tougher pitches than the ones in Pakistan, which will make things more challenging for teams like England," he remarked.

Ashwin also shared his thoughts on South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, calling him one of the "luckiest" cricketers. He highlighted South Africa’s potential but also pointed out challenges with their all-rounder options and the competition in their group at the Champions Trophy.

"South Africa will face a tough challenge in their group with England, Afghanistan, and Australia. They have performed well recently, but the pressure of the Champions Trophy will test them," Ashwin concluded.