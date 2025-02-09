Champions Trophy: Fakhar recalls Pakistan's 'unlikely' success in 2017

Fakhar Zaman arrived at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 without a single ODI cap to his name. However, by the time the tournament concluded, he was celebrated as a hero in Pakistan, with fans traveling from far and wide just to get a glimpse of him.

As the competition returns later this month, Fakhar is set to make his comeback to the Pakistan squad on home soil, aiming to recreate the unforgettable moments of eight years ago.

In that remarkable tournament, Fakhar started as an unused player, made his ODI debut, and went on to become the cornerstone of Pakistan’s victory over India in the final, one of the most iconic moments in the nation’s cricketing history.

Reflecting on the reaction when he returned to Pakistan, Fakhar said, “It was so special. I never expected such a reception. People were waiting for us everywhere. I was on a flight to Peshawar, while most players were headed to Lahore or Karachi. There were thousands waiting at the airport. It took hours to get out. In my hometown, the entire street was filled with people, and our guest house was overflowing. People traveled from 500 km away just to take a picture. It was unbelievable.”

Fakhar didn't feature in Pakistan's first match against India, which they lost by 124 runs, but made his debut in the second game against South Africa. In that match, he scored a quick 31 off 23 balls, helping Pakistan keep their hopes alive with a 19-run win. He recalled, "That innings is still one of my favorites. I wasn't feeling much pressure, and I just focused on playing positive cricket."

The team's belief grew as the tournament progressed. After defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling match to reach the semi-finals, Fakhar and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed were confident that they could go all the way. "Sarfaraz and I had played club cricket together, and after the India game, I told him we'd be playing in Pakistan. He replied, 'No, we'll be playing with the Champions Trophy.' I thought he had lost his mind. But the confidence from Sarfaraz and Mickey Arthur was infectious. Even after our first loss, they were certain we'd win." Pakistan outplaying England in Cardiff

In the semi-final, Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled England in Cardiff, setting up a dream final against India. Fakhar almost missed the final due to illness. “I wasn’t feeling well the day before, and I even told Mickey that I might not be able to play. He insisted, ‘Even if you get out on the first ball, you must play.’ I’m glad he pushed me to play!”

Pakistan batted first in the final at The Oval, and Fakhar, despite not feeling his best, scored a brilliant 114 off 106 balls. His knock was pivotal in setting Pakistan to 338/4. He was given a lifeline when he was caught off a no-ball by Jasprit Bumrah. Fakhar laughed, "I had always joked about wanting to get out on a no-ball. That moment seemed like fate when the third umpire confirmed it was indeed a no-ball. It felt like it was my day."

Fakhar’s match-winning century helped Pakistan win by 180 runs, with Mohammad Amir shining with the ball. The win secured Pakistan’s first-ever Champions Trophy title. Fakhar will always remember that day, not only for the celebrations but also for how the team came together in England and Wales.

“The best part of the tournament was how the team bonded. I became close friends with Shadab, Faheem, Hasan Ali, and the whole squad. Those memories are the most precious,” Fakhar concluded. Now, as he returns for another Champions Trophy, he hopes to build on that magical moment from 2017.