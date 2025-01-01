Cricket schedule 2025: Australia's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Australia experienced a slightly under-performing year in 2024, during which they failed to win any major events. However, they are on track to secure a place in the final of the WTC 2023-25 cycle after winning the last time But what does their schedule in 2025 look like? Let’s take a look.

Australia’s cricket schedule for 2025 Sydney Test vs India in 2025

The Australian cricket team will kick off the year with the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The final Test of the series will be played from January 3 to January 7 in Sydney, marking Australia’s first match of 2025. Test and ODI series vs Sri Lanka in 2025

ALSO READ: India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will head to Sri Lanka for a tour, where they will face the Sri Lankan team in a three-match Test series starting on January 29 in Galle. The second Test will be played from February 6, and the series will conclude with the third Test on February 13. In addition to the Tests, the teams will also play a one-off ODI on February 13 in Sri Lanka.

The action continues in February as Australia will participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will see Australia play in Group B alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, and England. Australia’s campaign begins with a match against England on February 22, followed by South Africa on February 25, and Afghanistan on February 28. Ashes vs England in 2025

Australia will then compete in a five-match Test series against England starting on November 21 at Perth Stadium. The series will continue with Tests at iconic venues like The Gabba in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and The Oval, wrapping up on December 30.

