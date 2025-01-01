Cricket schedule 2025: South Africa's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The team from the Rainbow Nation had a highly successful year in 2024, breaking the semifinal curse of ICC tournaments. After years of waiting, they finally booked their place in the final of ICC tournaments twice in 2024. However, they will have chance to win two ICC trophies in 2025 when they play the 2025 ICC Champions trophy in Pakistan and ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 final at Lord’s in June.

South Africa’s cricket schedule for 2025 Test vs Pakistan in 2025

The upcoming cricket calendar promises an exciting journey for South Africa as they compete across multiple formats and tournaments from early 2024 to late 2025. The action begins with a thrilling second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, from 3 to 7 January 2024, as part of their tour of South Africa. ODI tri-series with New Zeand and Pakistan in 2025 This is followed by the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series in February 2025, featuring key matches against New Zealand and Pakistan in Multan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Later in February, South Africa's journey continues in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They face Afghanistan on 21 February in Karachi, Australia on 25 February in Rawalpindi, and England on 1 March in Karachi in high-stakes Group B matches. ICC World Test Championship final in 2025

June brings the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s, where South Africa will aim for glory from 11 to 15 June. Tour of Engalnd in 2025

The latter half of the year will feature South Africa’s tour of England in September 2025. This includes three ODIs and three T20Is, starting at Headingley on 2 September and culminating in Nottingham on 14 September. Key venues like Lord’s, Southampton, and Cardiff will host these matches.

South Africa’s full schedule for 2025