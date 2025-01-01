Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

What will be India's schedule after Australia Test series, which ends on January 7, 2025? Check all you need to know about India's upcoming schedule here

Indian cricket team's full schedule for 2025
Indian cricket team's full schedule for 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
After a roller coaster of journey in the year of 2024, team India will look to have a fresh start in 2025. They will have two ICC trophy opportunities in form of ICC World Test Chamoionship (If they manage to qualify) and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The team will also have the chance to improve thier numbers in red ball cricket when they visit England for a five match serie sin June of 2025. But how does Team India’s full schedule for 2025 look? Take a look.
 
India’s cricket schedule for 2025  Final Test vs Australia  
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently in Australia, where they will play their last match of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and their first match of 2025 in Sydney from January 3 to January 7.  ODI and T20Is vs Engalnd in 2025 
 
The action swiftly moves back home as England visits India for an exciting five-match T20I series, beginning on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The series will then head to Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, culminating on February 2.
 
Following the T20Is, the teams transition into a three-match ODI series starting on February 6 in Nagpur, followed by games in Cuttack and Ahmedabad. This series will serve as vital preparation for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.  ICC Champions Trophy 2025 
 
The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy will see India compete in Group A alongside tough opponents. India’s campaign begins with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the high-voltage encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, both at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group stage concludes with a match against New Zealand on March 2. They will play in the semifinal and final at the same venue if they qualify.  IPL 2025 
 
After the Champions Trophy, the team will have a break from international cricket for IPL 2025. Following IPL 2025, if they manage to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle final, they will be in action at Lord’s, England, from June 11 to 15.  Test series vs England in 2025 

However, even if they fail to qualify for the WTC final, India’s summer will be spent in England for an epic five-match Test series, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The series continues at historic venues such as Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval, concluding on August 4.
 
India’s full schedule for 2025 
India full schedule for 2025
Date Match Series Venue Time (IST)
Jan 03-07, 2025 Australia vs India, 5th Test India tour of Australia, 2024-25 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 AM
Jan 22, 2025 India vs England, 1st T20I England tour of India, 2025 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:00 PM
Jan 25, 2025 India vs England, 2nd T20I England tour of India, 2025 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM
Jan 28, 2025 India vs England, 3rd T20I England tour of India, 2025 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 7:00 PM
Jan 31, 2025 India vs England, 4th T20I England tour of India, 2025 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:00 PM
Feb 02, 2025 India vs England, 5th T20I England tour of India, 2025 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM
Feb 06, 2025 India vs England, 1st ODI England tour of India, 2025 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 1:30 PM
Feb 09, 2025 India vs England, 2nd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 1:30 PM
Feb 12, 2025 India vs England, 3rd ODI England tour of India, 2025 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1:30 PM
Feb 20, 2025 Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Feb 23, 2025 Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Mar 02, 2025 New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM
Jun 20-24, 2025 England vs India, 1st Test India tour of England, 2025 Headingley, Leeds 3:30 PM
Jul 02-06, 2025 England vs India, 2nd Test India tour of England, 2025 Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:30 PM
Jul 10-14, 2025 England vs India, 3rd Test India tour of England, 2025 Lord's, London 3:30 PM
Jul 23-27, 2025 England vs India, 4th Test India tour of England, 2025 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM
Jul 31-Aug 04, 2025 England vs India, 5th Test India tour of England, 2025 Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM
  (Note: India's home series announcements will take place in due time, along with some more down under series. The data is from infromation available till January 1, 2025.)
First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

