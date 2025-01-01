India cricket schedule 2025: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

After a roller coaster of journey in the year of 2024, team India will look to have a fresh start in 2025. They will have two ICC trophy opportunities in form of ICC World Test Chamoionship (If they manage to qualify) and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The team will also have the chance to improve thier numbers in red ball cricket when they visit England for a five match serie sin June of 2025. But how does Team India’s full schedule for 2025 look? Take a look.

India’s cricket schedule for 2025 Final Test vs Australia

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently in Australia, where they will play their last match of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and their first match of 2025 in Sydney from January 3 to January 7. ODI and T20Is vs Engalnd in 2025

The action swiftly moves back home as England visits India for an exciting five-match T20I series, beginning on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The series will then head to Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, culminating on February 2.

Following the T20Is, the teams transition into a three-match ODI series starting on February 6 in Nagpur, followed by games in Cuttack and Ahmedabad. This series will serve as vital preparation for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy will see India compete in Group A alongside tough opponents. India’s campaign begins with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the high-voltage encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, both at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The group stage concludes with a match against New Zealand on March 2. They will play in the semifinal and final at the same venue if they qualify. IPL 2025

After the Champions Trophy, the team will have a break from international cricket for IPL 2025. Following IPL 2025, if they manage to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle final, they will be in action at Lord’s, England, from June 11 to 15. Test series vs England in 2025

However, even if they fail to qualify for the WTC final, India’s summer will be spent in England for an epic five-match Test series, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The series continues at historic venues such as Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval, concluding on August 4.

India’s full schedule for 2025