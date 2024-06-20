IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In their first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This will also be the first match in Group 1.

While India has remained unbeaten, they have not been convincing in their victories at the group stage. Their main batter Virat Kohli has scored only five runs in the three innings. Afghanistan on the other hand have looked in great touch as they had comprehensive wins in their group stage matches except in the last game where they were beaten by co-hosts West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs AFG Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Afghanistan counterpart Rashid Khan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The India vs AFG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs AFG Live streaming

India vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

