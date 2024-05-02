Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: Agarkar & Rohit live press conference to begin at 4 PM today in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2024: Agarkar & Rohit live press conference to begin at 4 PM today in Mumbai

Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma will address the press conference on India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 on May 2 at 4 PM IST

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma press conference

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After announcing the 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India chief selector and former cricketer Ajit Agarkar would address the media today (Thursday) in Mumbai. The chairman of the selectors, Agarkar, would be joined by captain Rohit Sharma. 
India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference live timings, telecast

When Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference will take place?
Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma will address the press conference on India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 on May 2.
At what time will Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference begin in Mumbai?
Captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin after 4 PM IST today.
How to watch the India's T20 World Cup press conference live in India?
Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India, is expected to broadcast the Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference live today.

Key Events

3:27 PM

Tom Moody on Rinku's exclusion from India main squad

3:12 PM

Pakistan name provisional squad for T20 World Cup

2:51 PM

India's T20 World Cup LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE: Questions to be raised during media briefing

2:47 PM

India squad for T20 World Cup

2:38 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 countdown begins

3:27 PM

Tom Moody on Rinku's exclusion from India main squad

Following the announcement of India's squad for the ICC Men's 20 World Cup 2024, Australia's legendary cricketer Tom Moody believes that left-hand batter Rinku Singh should have been included in the squad as he is a super player and deserves every opportunity that comes his way.
 
Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024

"I really feel for Rinku Singh. He is a super player and deserves every opportunity that comes his way. He has had a difficult IPL purely because of opportunity, not because of form. He is not out of form. He is out of runs. For selectors, it had nothing to do with form, it had everything to do with the fact that Dube gives them more flexibility with their combinations and balance, balancing their side with two spinners or three spinners," Moody

3:12 PM

Pakistan name provisional squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan drop Usama Mir for Ireland and England T20s, bring back Haris Rauf

Pakistani selectors on Thursday dropped leg-spinner Usama Mir for the T20 series in Ireland and England while recalling fast bowler Haris Rauf.
 
Selectors Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz told a media conference that Pakistan's World Cup squad would be picked based on the performances of the matches against Ireland and England.
 
The three-match series in Ireland begins May 10 before Pakistan move to England for four games from May 22.
 
They are a few fitness issues with Muhammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Azam Khan and Irfan Khan Niazi but there has been a significant improvement in their fitness and we are confident they will play in the coming matches, Wahab said.
 
Wahab also justified recalling pacer Hasan Ali for the coming tour and said that he was already under consideration and basically he is a back up for Haris.
 
If Haris is fit and performs well in coming matches he is our first choice. He has started bowling but if he doesn't come through we have Hasan Ali.

Squads: Babar Azam (Captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi and Agha Ali Salman.

2:51 PM

India's T20 World Cup LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE: Questions to be raised during media briefing

The mediapersons are expected to question Agarkar and Rohit on following developments:
  1. Hardik Pandya's inclusion into squad despite lacklustre IPL 2024 outing and not playing domestic cricket.
  2. Exclusion on Rinku Singh from India's main squad
  3. Why Shubman Gill not part of India's squad despite scoring runs in heaps
  4. Why fast bowlers' not picked on IPL performances

2:47 PM

India squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the showpiece tournament, while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.
 
India have added two wicket-keepers, including Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, to their squad. Star batter Virat Kohli, who has been slamming runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 has also been added into the squad.
 
Pant is set to make a comeback to team India, around 16 months after meeting with a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand in 2022. India have opted for four spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to their squad.
 
 
 
Among the notable inclusion is Yuzvendra Chahal, who was named in the team for a T20 World Cup for the very first time.
 
India will head into the tournament with the powerful pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj adding more boost. Samson got a place in the 15-member squad while the selectors overlooked wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and Rinku Singh.

2:38 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 countdown begins

India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will address the press conference on the squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today in Mumbai.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaICC T20 World CupIndia cricket team

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News