Bangladesh cricket crisis LIVE UPDATES: Players boycott BPL; CWAB president presser underway

The match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express failed to start on schedule after both teams did not arrive for the toss, which was fixed for 12.30 pm Bangladesh time (12 pm IST).

Anish KumarAditya KaushikShashwat Nishant
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:24 PM IST
The turmoil in Bangladesh cricket spilled on to the field on Thursday as the first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match of the day was delayed, with players staying away from the venue amid a nationwide boycott call.
 
The match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express failed to start on schedule after both teams did not arrive for the toss, which was fixed for 12.30 pm Bangladesh time (12 pm IST). The game was slated to begin at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST) but officials were left waiting as uncertainty prevailed.
 
According to an espncricinfo report, match referee Shipar Ahmed said there was little clarity on the situation. “We are standing in the middle of the ground. We don’t know what’s happening. The BPL technical committee can tell you better,” he was quoted as saying to espncricinfo.
 
The disruption followed earlier developments in domestic cricket. Matches in the Dhaka Cricket League did not begin on Thursday morning after the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) implemented the boycott it had announced on Wednesday evening.
 
The boycott comes in response to controversial public remarks made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam, prompting an escalating standoff between players and the board. On Thursday, the BCB issued a show-cause notice to Nazmul over what it termed “objectionable comments” made a day earlier. The notice was sent a couple of hours before the scheduled start of the day’s BPL fixtures, even as CWAB remained firm on its call for a complete shutdown of cricketing activity.
 
The situation is expected to develop further later in the day, with Mohammad Mithun, president of CWAB, scheduled to address a press conference at a Dhaka hotel at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST).
 
Meanwhile, the BCB confirmed that it has initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against Nazmul Islam. In a statement issued by the board’s media department at 10.50 am Bangladesh time (10.20 am IST), the BCB expressed regret over the comments and said it would follow due process.
 
The board said it had issued a show-cause letter to the director concerned and instructed him to submit a written response within 48 hours, after which appropriate action would be taken. Emphasising the importance of the ongoing tournament, the BCB described the BPL T20 2026, now in its final phase, as the country’s most popular domestic franchise competition.
 
Reiterating that players are the “main stakeholders and the lifeblood” of Bangladesh cricket, the board appealed to cricketers to show professionalism and support the smooth completion of the league.
 
On Wednesday, Bangladeshi players had threatened to boycott all forms of cricket — international, domestic and the BPL — unless Nazmul Islam tendered his resignation. The protest followed remarks in which the BCB finance committee chairman suggested national cricketers should return the “crores and crores of taka” spent on them by the board, comments that have since triggered one of the biggest administrative crises in Bangladesh cricket in recent years.

2:24 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Wanted to solve the matter behind closed doors

CWAB says it tried to resolve the matter behind closed doors but will not allow players to be ridiculed, adding that the BCB must respond and that the players will return to action if their demands are met.

2:22 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Ultimatum against Nazmul stands

CWAB has confirmed that its ultimatum against Nazmul remains in place. President Mohammad Mithun says the players want to play but will not take the field unless their demands are met, adding that the BCB is only delaying the process and such tactics will not be tolerated.

2:19 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: On BPL fixing

CWAB says nine players have been suspended by the BCB on match-fixing allegations, but claims no concrete evidence has been presented so far, adding that they want clear reasons without delay while stressing they do not support corruption in the game.

2:17 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Nazmul's comments humiliating

CWAB president Mohammad Mithun says BCB director Nazmul’s remarks humiliated those associated with Bangladesh cricket, adding that such comments from a senior board official damage the image of the game in the country.

2:15 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: BCB failed the players

CWAB president Mohammad Mithun says the BCB has continued to fail the players despite repeated efforts to resolve the issues through dialogue.

2:14 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Straight to questions from media

There was no formal opening statement from the CWAB or the players. Mohammad Mithun and other representatives moved directly into taking questions from the media, responding to queries on the controversy and the ongoing standoff with the BCB.

2:12 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Presser underway

The press conference of Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, along with Bangladesh players, is now underway.

1:45 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Mithun set to address media; BPL update awaited

Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, is expected to address the media in Dhaka at 2.30 pm Bangladesh time (2 pm IST).
 
There could also be an update on the status of the Chattogram Royals–Noakhali Express BPL match at 3 pm Bangladesh time (2.30 pm IST). The game has been delayed after both teams failed to arrive for the toss amid the players’ boycott.

1:43 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Talks on between players, CWAB and BCB

According to media reports, players are currently in a meeting with CWAB president Mohammad Mithun and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
 
Push to restart today’s match
 
According to media reports, the parties are exploring a way to resume today’s match, which is why the planned press conference has been delayed.

1:28 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Office bearers of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Md Aminul Islam – President
 
Md Shakawath Hossain – Vice President
 
Faruque Ahmed – Vice President
 
Nazmul Abedeen – Director
 
Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury – Director
 
Asif Akbar – Director
 
Khan Abdur Razzak – Director
 
Md Julfikar Ali Khan – Director
 
Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman – Director
 
Md Hasanuzzaman – Director
 
Rahat Shams – Director
 
Ishtiaque Sadeque – Director
 
Adnan Rahman (Dipon) – Director
 
Faiazur Rahman – Director
 
Abul Bashar – Director
 
Amzad Hussain – Director
 
Shanian Taneem Naveen – Director
 
Md Mokhsedul Kamal – Director
 
M Najmul Islam – Director
 
Iftekhar Rahman – Director
 
Md Manjur Alam – Director
 
Mehrab Alam Chowdhury – Director
 
Md Khaled Mashud Pilot – Director
 
Rubaba Dowla – Director
 
Yasir Mohammed Faysal Ashique – Director

Najmul Islam holds both post, Finanace comittee head and Director

1:25 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: BCB's T20 World Cup boycott threat leads to crisis

Nazmul Islam flags financial risk if Bangladesh pulls out
 
Bangladesh Cricket Board finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam said on Wednesday that if the team withdraws from the T20 World Cup 2026, the financial fallout would be borne by the players, not the board.
 
No compensation for squad if withdrawal happens
 
He also said the squad members would not be compensated in the event of a withdrawal.

1:02 PM

Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: What Nazmul Islam said which triggered players boycott

"There will be no loss for the Bangladesh Cricket Board [if we don't take part in the World Cup] as the loss will be for the players," Nazmul said. "Up to 2027, our revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed. Future World Cups or future bilateral or international events may have relevance, for example whether teams will come to us under the FTP. Those are valid questions. But this World Cup does not affect that," he said.

"The players will lose because when they play, they receive a match fee for every match. If someone participates in a match, or becomes man of the match, or has some kind of special performance, then according to ICC rules and match regulations they get what is due to them. That money belongs exactly to the player. The board has no connection with that. Meaning the board does not gain or lose anything from this. Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, the board has no profit or loss from this, at least not for this World Cup," he said.

12:58 PM

Bangladesh cricket news live updates: CWAB press conference expected shortly

 
 
Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), is set to address the media in Dhaka shortly. Mithun announced the players’ boycott last evening and had said he would speak publicly after the scheduled start time of the first BPL match — a deadline that has now passed.

12:55 PM

Bangladesh cricket news live updates

Amid the threat of not travelling to India for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh cricket is facing a boardroom battle as players boycott BPL matches. Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest live updates on the Bangladesh cricket crisis.
Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamICC T20 World CupCricket News

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

