Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Disney Star onboards 19 sponsors for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Disney Star onboards 19 sponsors for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star network and can be streamed free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney
Disney (Photo: Pexels)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws near, Disney Star on Thursday announced a line-up of 19 sponsors from various industries.

The line-up of sponsors includes Dream11, Maruti, AMFI, Parle Products, BPCL, Haier, ICICI Bank, Jockey, KP Group (Kamala Pasand), Reliance Retail, Samsung India, Housing.com, Jaquar Group, Castrol, Kent RO, TVS Eurogrip, Macho Hint, McNroe, and Vimal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


More sponsors are expected to join before the event.

Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales at Disney Star, said, “We are excited to welcome our esteemed sponsors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The continued support from renowned brands underscores the immense appeal and significance of this tournament."

"This diverse group of sponsors demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket and the strategic importance of sports consumption and innovative content delivery. As we gear up for this grand event, we eagerly anticipate an exhilarating celebration of cricket that will unite passionate fans and players from around the world," Varghese said.

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports network, and mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar can stream matches free of charge.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off this weekend, with the first match scheduled for 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 2.

The tournament will feature a record 20 teams divided into four groups, competing in 55 matches.


Teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Canada
- England
- India
- Ireland
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea (PNG)
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- West Indies
- Uganda
- USA
Cricket enjoys a revered status in India, making the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup a significant event that brings together passionate fans and players in a grand celebration of the sport.

India's first match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00 PM IST.

Also Read

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

T20 World Cup 2024: What will be India Playing 11 with four spinners?

T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

4th T20: England vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Security threat over IND-PAK T20 World Cup game: What is lone wolf attack?

T20 World Cup 2024: India hold top spot in ICC rankings, Windies on fourth

USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupDisney streaming serviceSports sponsorshipBS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story