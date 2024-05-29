Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: India hold top spot in ICC rankings, Windies on fourth

T20 World Cup 2024: India hold top spot in ICC rankings, Windies on fourth

Two-time champions West Indies have moved up to fourth position, their players showing some great form ahead of the T20 showpiece

Indian cricket team training for T20 World Cup 2024
Indian cricket team training for T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inaugural T20 World Cup winners India held the top spot in the men's T20I team rankings ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament, which the West Indies and USA are co-hosting from June 1-29.

India have 264 rating points.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

Two-time champions West Indies have moved up to fourth position, their players showing some great form ahead of the T20 showpiece.

 

The winners of the 2012 and 2016 editions of the tournament are ahead of New Zealand and South Africa after their 3-0 win over South Africa, who were pushed down to seventh position in the list led by India.

2021 champions Australia are second with 257 points, defending champions England third with 254 points and the West Indies two points behind them on 252.

New Zealand are on 250 while Pakistan and South Africa are both on 244 points with Pakistan slightly ahead on decimal points.

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here

The West Indies players too have reaped the benefits of their superb performances in the home series not long before their tournament opener against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.

 

Opening batter Brandon King is up five places to eighth position after topping the series aggregate with 159 runs and Johnson Charles, who hammered 69 off 26 balls to be named Player of the Match in the third T20I, is up 17 places to 20th.

Kyle Mayers is another batter to move up, gaining 12 places to reach 31st position with an aggregate of 102 runs while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has advanced a whopping 84 places to 27th after finishing with eight wickets in the series.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

In the latest weekly update that also considers performances in the last two matches of the Bangladesh-USA series and the ongoing series between England and Pakistan, England captain Jos Buttler has inched up to seventh position, Jonny Bairstow is up eight places to 36th while Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has advanced from 57th to 51st.

 

In the bowling rankings, Shaheen Afridi is up three places to 11th while Imad Wasim is another Pakistan player to gain, up 14 places to 38th.

For the USA, Steven Taylor has made big gains, progressing 28 places to 109 in the batting rankings while for Bangladesh, Rishad Hussain has moved up 38 places to 52nd in the bowling rankings.

Also Read

WI-AUS Test: Joseph's 7 wkts help West Indies beat Australia in a thriller

IPL 2024 points table: SRH, RR, KKR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Nassau County to Grand Prairie: USA Stadiums hosting T20 World Cup 2024

Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024

Watch: Here's how Rohit-led India is gearing up for T20 World Cup in US

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 run scorers in T20 World Cup history

Watch: Star Sports' One India campaign for T20 World Cup featuring Pant

T20 World Cup 2024: Selector, head coach take field for nine-man Australia

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India cricket teamICC T20 World CupICC Rankings

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story